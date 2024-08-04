Photos: Newtown Arts Company's THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at Zlock Performing Arts Center

Newtown Arts Company will present THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL from August 15-18 at the Zlock Performing Arts Center at Bucks County Community College.

Check out a first look at the production below!

Bikini Bottom and its citizens are at risk when a nearby volcano is set to erupt. Can SpongeBob and his friends overcome their differences and come together to save their undersea world? When things appear darkest and all hope is lost, can a hero rise to save them all? Come join the intrepid SpongeBob and his friends as they show how the power of optimism can save the world. Audiences both young and old will enjoy the magical music and irresistible characters of The SpongeBob Musical.

This production is under the direction and choreography of Morgaine Ford-Workman and technical direction of Wren Workman of Morrisville, Pennsylvania, music direction of Susan den Outer of Langhorne, Pennsylvania, and produced by Diana Bilyk of Newtown, Pennsylvania.



The world premiere of The SpongeBob Musical was in June 2016 at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago before opening at the Palace Theatre on Broadway in December 2017 following a month of previews.

The SpongeBob Musical is based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg, with the book by Kyle Jarrow, and original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might be Giants, and T.I, with additional songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny & Andy Paley, additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton, and additional music by Tom Kitt. The musical production was conceived by Tina Landreau.



Jaden Murray, Ryan Sax, and Tammy Tuckey



William Donahue and Blue Colacchio



Greg Millevoi and Kaleigh Coyle



Jillian Palmieri and Bobby Reiser



Sunny Giorgio, with Marissa Carver and Jiana Koshy



Ryan Walsh, Santino Abgarian, and Ellie Halstrick



Annabelle Hediger and Maya Palmieri



Jane Landes and Elliot Brenner



Jaden Murray, with Bella Matthes, Max Dwornitski, Alyssa Wiltbank



Jackie Sterlace and Richard Halstrick



Tina Matthes, Michael Shepherd, and Alyssa Wiltbank