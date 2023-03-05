Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Quintessence Theatre Group's THE TEMPEST

The production runs through March 26, 2023.

Mar. 05, 2023  

Quintessence Theatre Group, Philadelphia's professional classic theatre, is continuing Season XIII: Celebrating the Extraordinary with William Shakespeare's The Tempest, thought to be one of his final and finest plays, this fantastical romantic comedy celebrates empathy and reconciliation. Underwritten by the National Endowment for the Arts and Arts Miswest Shakespeare in American Communities Grant, The Tempest is directed by Quintessence Artistic Director Alexander Burns and runs through March 26th. Visit www.QTGrep.org or call 215.987.4450 to purchase tickets.

Check out the photos below!

Abandoned on an island for twelve years, the magician Prospero conjures up a storm to seek revenge on the sister who stole his crown. Can these castaways figure out how to let go of their pasts and work together to realize the "brave new world" his daughter Miranda believes possible? Williams Shakespeare's titanic fairy tale is the culmination of all the tricks he conjured up to make his poetry withstand the test of time-a usurped and tortured ruler, a pair of star-crossed lovers, silly but crafty clowns, mischievous lackeys, and a cluster of supernatural creatures. Dive headfirst into the magic of The Tempest!

"The Tempest is the first Shakespeare play I ever directed, and I am excited to return to one of my favorites almost thirty years later. Full of stage magic, and complete with fantastical creatures and spirits, it is both an epic adventure and a powerful human tale which celebrates humankind's ability to choose virtue, hope and forgiveness over revenge," says Quintessence Artistic Director Alexander Burns. "Collaborating with Lawrence Pressman, who began his storied acting career on the stage of the American Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford, Connectetic, on the iconic role of Prospero is a great privilege and honor for me. I am so excited to share this magic with our audiences and Philadelphia."

Nominated for a Barrymore Award for his performance as Jacob in Awake & Sing! Lawrence Pressman* returns to Quintessence to play Prospero. A celebrated actor of the stage and screen, Mr. Pressman is best known for his roles on Doogie Howser, M.D., Ladies' Man, a recurring role on Profiler, the title character on Mulligan's Stew and as a fictional scientist in the 1971 film The Hellstrom Chronicle. He is joined by Quintessence alumni Hillary Parker* as Antonia/Trinculo/Juno (The Winter's Tale, The Alchemist), Jered McLenigan* as Stephano/Gonzalo/Ceres (The Winter's Tale, The Alchemist, Little Women, The Wizard of Oz), and Greg Isaac (Three Musketeers, King Lear, My Fair Lady) as Caliban/Alonso and Marielle Issa (Little Women) as Miranda/Mariner. Quintessence welcomes Pat Moran as Ariel/Boatswain/Iris, Langston Reese as Ferdinand/Sebastian, both making their Quintessence debuts.

"It's really a thrill to be in Philadelphia, a town that I knew little of and learned to love and appreciate when I was here before the dark days of COVID and doing Awake & Sing!," said Pressman. "Even more thrilling is to be back at Quintessence and part of my special artistic family. The Tempest is a play I've always wanted to do and in a thriving classical theatre, like Quintessence, devoted to keeping alive the great plays of theatre's long history, past and present. Especially for me and Alex Burns, Shakespeare is the touchstone for us both. To be working with Alex and be part of a company of extraordinary artists devoted to bringing this wonderfully mysterious, magical, romantic, comic, and still relevant play is a long held dream come true."

The production will include scenic design by Alex Burns and Ellen Moore, lighting design by Ellen Moore, costume design by Jane Casanave, magic and puppetry by Curtis Coyote, masks by Barbaric Yawp, stage combat by Ian Rose and original music composition by David Cope.

Founded in 2009, the award-winning Quintessence Theatre Group uses the classics to explore the fundamental question of what it is to be human in today's world. Through intimate, visceral, and innovative productions of epic theatre, Quintessence pursues its vision to become the Delaware Valley's center for progressive humanism and an engine for radical empathy through the classics.

Photo Credit: Linda Johnson

Photos: First Look at Quintessence Theatre Group's THE TEMPEST
Gregory Isaac

Photos: First Look at Quintessence Theatre Group's THE TEMPEST
Gregory Isaac, Jered McLenigan and Hillary Parker

Photos: First Look at Quintessence Theatre Group's THE TEMPEST
Gregory Isaac

Photos: First Look at Quintessence Theatre Group's THE TEMPEST
Jered McLenigan, Pat Moran, Langston Reese, Marielle Issa

Photos: First Look at Quintessence Theatre Group's THE TEMPEST
Jered McLenigan, Hillary Parker, and Gregory Isaac

Photos: First Look at Quintessence Theatre Group's THE TEMPEST
Langston Reese and Marielle Issa

Photos: First Look at Quintessence Theatre Group's THE TEMPEST
Lawrence Pressman

Photos: First Look at Quintessence Theatre Group's THE TEMPEST
Lawrence Pressman, Hillary Parker, Marielle Issa

Photos: First Look at Quintessence Theatre Group's THE TEMPEST
Lawrence Pressman, Pat Moran, and Langston Reese

Photos: First Look at Quintessence Theatre Group's THE TEMPEST
Lawrence Pressman

Photos: First Look at Quintessence Theatre Group's THE TEMPEST
Lawrence Pressman

Photos: First Look at Quintessence Theatre Group's THE TEMPEST
Marielle Issa

Photos: First Look at Quintessence Theatre Group's THE TEMPEST
Pat Moran

Photos: First Look at Quintessence Theatre Group's THE TEMPEST
Pat Moran

 


