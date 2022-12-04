Photos: First Look at 1812 Productions' THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS at Plays & Players Theatre
This year’s production runs now through December 31.
Philadelphia's all comedy theatre company, has kicked off their 2022-23 season with the return of their popular political satire, THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS. A celebrated part of the Philadelphia theatre season for the past 17 years, the show delivers sharp satire and content that changes with the headlines. This year's production runs now through December 31 at Plays & Players Theatre, 1714 Delancey Place, Philadelphia.
Check out photos of the production below!
Inspired by the 1960s British television satire That Was The Week That Was, and created by Childs, THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS features a script that changes nightly, improvised comedy, musical parodies, and a versatile cast of comedy pros. Audiences can expect a hilarious mix of SNL, The Daily Show, and The Carol Burnett Show.
THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS is directed by Tanaquil Márquez. The show will feature Jennifer Childs, Sean Close, Pax Ressler, Brenson Thomas, Robyn Unger, Lexi Thammavong, and Jackie Soro. Assistant Director and Choreographer is Melanie Cotton, with Music Direction by Pax Ressler. The show is part of the The June & Steve Wolfson Family Foundation Series. Honorary producer is Graboyes Window & Door.
Single tickets to THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS are available now. Ticket prices are $40-$45. Select performances are mask-required. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit 1812productions.org.
Photo credit: Wide Eyed Studios
Lexi Thammavong
The Ensemble of THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS
Jen Childs
Brenson Thomas
The Ensemble of THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS
Jen Childs and Jackie Soro
The Ensemble of THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS
The Ensemble of THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS
Jen Childs
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
More Hot Stories For You
December 2, 2022
The Cannonball Festival's Miniball is adding one more show to its risk-taking event opening December 8. Miniball is thrilled to welcome Solvo Theatre Group's Mothermotherland to Christ Church Neighborhood House for one-night and one performance.
THE 24 HOUR PLAYS to Premiere in Philadelphia This Month
December 2, 2022
On Monday, December 12, The 24 Hour Plays will premiere in Philadelphia for the first time, featuring artists from across the city's vibrant performing arts community.
Holiday Highlights Announced At Chris' Jazz Cafe
December 1, 2022
December is shaping up to be a month of musical reunions at the legendary Chris’ Jazz Cafe, located at 1421 Sansom Street in Philadelphia.
Crossroads Comedy Theatre to Ring In The Holidays With December Programming
December 1, 2022
Crossroads Comedy Theater will welcome long time fans and new guests to celebrate the holidays this December with an assortment of programs, perfect for gift giving and a unique seasonal experience. All performances take place at Theatre Exile.
Music Education Non-Profit, Musicopia, Gives Back This Giving Tuesday
December 1, 2022
On GivingTuesday, Tuesday, November 29, Musicopia did its part to give back to the community. Musicopia held an Instrument Give-Away Day at its instrument storage unit for teachers and administrators in the Philadelphia area to hand-select instruments and supplies for their students, schools, and classrooms.