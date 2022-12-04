Photos: First Look at 1812 Productions' THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS at Plays & Players Theatre

Philadelphia's all comedy theatre company, has kicked off their 2022-23 season with the return of their popular political satire, THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS. A celebrated part of the Philadelphia theatre season for the past 17 years, the show delivers sharp satire and content that changes with the headlines. This year's production runs now through December 31 at Plays & Players Theatre, 1714 Delancey Place, Philadelphia.

Check out photos of the production below!

Inspired by the 1960s British television satire That Was The Week That Was, and created by Childs, THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS features a script that changes nightly, improvised comedy, musical parodies, and a versatile cast of comedy pros. Audiences can expect a hilarious mix of SNL, The Daily Show, and The Carol Burnett Show.

THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS is directed by Tanaquil Márquez. The show will feature Jennifer Childs, Sean Close, Pax Ressler, Brenson Thomas, Robyn Unger, Lexi Thammavong, and Jackie Soro. Assistant Director and Choreographer is Melanie Cotton, with Music Direction by Pax Ressler. The show is part of the The June & Steve Wolfson Family Foundation Series. Honorary producer is Graboyes Window & Door.

Single tickets to THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS are available now. Ticket prices are $40-$45. Select performances are mask-required. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit 1812productions.org.



Photo credit: Wide Eyed Studios