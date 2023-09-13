Photos: Cirque Du Soleil BAZZAR Raises Its New Big Top In Montgomery County At The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

Today, Cirque du Soleil's iconic big top returned to the Philadelphia area for the first time since 2019 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks. The iconic and breathtaking Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR is making its US debut in Oaks, PA from September 26 - October 22.

Some facts about the Big Top and touring infrastructure!

Cirque du Soleil’s first Big Top could host 800 spectators; the current one seats a little over 2,600.

The Bazzar site takes 8 days to set up and 3 days to tear down. This includes the installation of the Big Top, the entrance and artistic tents, the offices and the kitchen.

Bazzar has a total of 80 containers to transport around 1000 tons of equipment.

The Big Top stands 19 meters high, is 51 meters in diameter and is supported by 4 masts, each 25 meters tall

It seats around 2,600 people and requires a team of approximately 85 people to raise it

The BAZZAR Big Top…

is held down by roughly 550 stakes;

can support winds up to 120 km/h;

measures 51 meters in diameter and is supported by four 25-meter steel masts;

cupola is 19 meters above the ground;

has a light coloured canvas that helps counter the effects of the sun, hereby reducing energy consumption and minimizing greenhouse gas emissions.

A typical Cirque infrastructure includes:

the Big Top

a rehearsal tent for artists complete with wardrobe, artists dressing rooms as well as physiotherapy, massage and first aid services;

an entrance tent linked to the Big Top that houses the concession stands and merchandising kiosks;

a truck for the on-site box office

seven trucks that open out to become a kitchen complete with dining area and outdoor patio.

Cirque du Soleil has redefined how the world views the circus; from small town talent to a household name. Based in Montreal (Qc), the Canadian organization went on to become a global leader in live entertainment with the creation of world-class immersive and iconic experiences, across 6 continents. Cirque du Soleil connects with audiences by being genuine, human and inclusive. Privileged to work with artists from 64 countries bring their creativity to life on stages around the world, the company aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. Over the years, more than 220 million people have been inspired, in over 70 different countries. For more information about Cirque du Soleil, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com