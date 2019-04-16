Photo Flash: First Look At Arden Theatre Company's INDECENT

Apr. 16, 2019  

The Arden Theatre Company is eagerly preparing for the Philadelphia regional premiere of INDECENT, which begins performances starting May 22. This fresh from Broadway play with music won two Tony Awards, and was also nominated for Best Play.

"We're thrilled to be bringing Paula Vogel's brilliant INDECENT to our stage, directed by the extraordinary Rebecca Wright," said Artistic Director Terry Nolen. "This is a story that is both epic and intimate - historical and theatrical - filled with music and the ache of living and the power of creation. This is a story that needs to be told, and we're honored to be sharing it with Philadelphia audiences."

Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel's critically acclaimed work is inspired by real events surrounding the creation of the controversial ! Yiddish play GOD OF VENGEANCE, seen by some as a seminal work of Jewish culture and by others as an act of libel. INDECENT is a deeply-moving celebration that follows the path of the artists who risked their careers and lives to perform it.

The Arden production will be directed by Rebecca Wright, and features Doug Hara as Lemml, Michaela Shuchman as Chana, Jaime Maseda as Avram, Leah Walton as Halina, Ross Benchley as Mendel, MB Scallen as Vera, and David Ingram as Otto. Performances begin May 22 and will run through June 23, 2019. Single tickets are currently available at Arden Theatre.org.

Photo Flash: First Look At Arden Theatre Company's INDECENT
Michaela Shuchman as Chana and Leah Walton as Halina in Arden Theatre Company?s INDECENT. Photo by Wide Eyed Studios.

Photo Flash: First Look At Arden Theatre Company's INDECENT
Michaela Shuchman as Chana and Leah Walton as Halina in Arden Theatre Company?s INDECENT. Photo by Wide Eyed Studios.

Photo Flash: First Look At Arden Theatre Company's INDECENT
Michaela Shuchman as Chana and Leah Walton as Halina in Arden Theatre Company?s INDECENT. Photo by Wide Eyed Studios.

Photo Flash: First Look At Arden Theatre Company's INDECENT
Michaela Shuchman as Chana and Leah Walton as Halina in Arden Theatre Company?s INDECENT. Photo by Wide Eyed Studios.



Related Articles View More Philadelphia Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Walnut Concludes 210th Season With Broadway Hit LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL
  • EgoPo Hosts 'Shepard Country' Season Launch Party to Announce its 2019-20 Sam Shepard Season
  • STOLEN Comes to Bird-In-Hand Stage
  • Azuka Theatre Presents World Premiere Of BOYCOTT ESTHER
  • Philadelphia Theatre Company Brings Back Inventive Fundraiser Friday May 10
  • Photo Flash: Media Theatre Presents SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup