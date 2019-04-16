Photo Flash: First Look At Arden Theatre Company's INDECENT

The Arden Theatre Company is eagerly preparing for the Philadelphia regional premiere of INDECENT, which begins performances starting May 22. This fresh from Broadway play with music won two Tony Awards, and was also nominated for Best Play.

"We're thrilled to be bringing Paula Vogel's brilliant INDECENT to our stage, directed by the extraordinary Rebecca Wright," said Artistic Director Terry Nolen. "This is a story that is both epic and intimate - historical and theatrical - filled with music and the ache of living and the power of creation. This is a story that needs to be told, and we're honored to be sharing it with Philadelphia audiences."

Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel's critically acclaimed work is inspired by real events surrounding the creation of the controversial ! Yiddish play GOD OF VENGEANCE, seen by some as a seminal work of Jewish culture and by others as an act of libel. INDECENT is a deeply-moving celebration that follows the path of the artists who risked their careers and lives to perform it.

The Arden production will be directed by Rebecca Wright, and features Doug Hara as Lemml, Michaela Shuchman as Chana, Jaime Maseda as Avram, Leah Walton as Halina, Ross Benchley as Mendel, MB Scallen as Vera, and David Ingram as Otto. Performances begin May 22 and will run through June 23, 2019. Single tickets are currently available at Arden Theatre.org.





