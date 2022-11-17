Philly POPS to Shut Down Following 2022-23 Season
The Philly POPS have announced that they will cease operations following the end of the 2022-23 season.
"A combination of circumstances, including the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, led the Board of Directors to reevaluate how we serve the community that has loved and supported the Philly POPS since 1979," reads a statement from president Frank Giordano and Chairman Joe Del Raso.
The POPS will perform the rest of the previously announced 2022-23 season, including the 10 scheduled dates and times of "A Philly POPS Christmas: Spectacular Sounds of the Season" in December.
Read the full statement below:
The Philly POPS has made the difficult decision to cease operations following the conclusion of the current 2022-23 season.
Despite our best efforts, a combination of circumstances, including the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, led the Board of Directors to reevaluate how we serve the community that has loved and supported the Philly POPS since 1979.
With deep support from The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. (POKC), our Board leadership is working to fulfill obligations to our loyal audiences, generous sponsors, and talented musicians, while identifying ways to continue the celebrated tradition of pops programming in Philadelphia.
The POPS will continue to carry out performances through the 2022-23 season, including the 10 scheduled dates and times of "A Philly POPS Christmas: Spectacular Sounds of the Season" in December.
Our musicians are the heart and soul of the Philly POPS. As such, we will continue to honor the terms and conditions of the existing contract agreement with our musicians.
The Philly POPS was founded in 1979 by Moe Septee. The POPS began its run as a staple of the Independence Week celebrations in the City of Philadelphia in 1980. In 1999, the POPS was designated as the official POPS orchestra of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. In 2001, the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts opened with The Philly POPS as a founding resident company. Following the separation from the Philadelphia Orchestra in 2011, Frank Giordano took the reins of the newly independent organization as President.
Learn more and stay up to date on future news at https://phillypops.org/.
