Philadelphia's Chocolate Ballerina Company Announces IMPACT Program For Summer 2021

Chocolate Ballerina Company, a contemporary community-based dance organization that supports the hidden talents in youth and adult artists of color in the Philadelphia region, has announced their Summer 2021 IMPACT series.

The program provides free dance classes and free dance leotards for performers 12-16 years in age. The IMPACT program runs from May 12 through June 30, 2021, from 5pm-6:45pm each Wednesday, at the Mt. Airy Playground, located at 7001 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19119

"We are thrilled to bring our popular IMPACT program back to Philadelphia," notes Artistic Director Chanel Holland. "Our vision is to provide urban areas stripped of the opportunity to receive professional training and exposure to cross-studied dance forms, celebrate Black culture, and allow the community to witness the unknown."

During the IMPACT program, participants will spend their time learning a mixture of all level ballet and contemporary form and technical training, while building confidence, skill, and friendships. At the end of the program, there will be a community performance at the Mt. Airy Playground (date and time TBA), which is free and open to the public.

For more information on the IMPACT program, visit chocolateballerinacompany.com, or email info@chocolateballerinacompany.com.

Chocolate Ballerina Company illustrates the struggles and successes of African-American culture through dance. Founded in 2017 by Artistic Director Chanel Holland, Chocolate Ballerina Company engages underserved communities through dance, to inspire and instill a sense of hope, discipline, and confidence through training and through professional development. The company offers free dance classes, outreach programs, pop-up performances, masterclasses, and more, both digitally and in-person.