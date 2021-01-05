Philadelphia Orchestra Presents 31st Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Tribute Concert Online

The Philadelphia Orchestra, in partnership with Global Citizen's Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service, will present its 31st annual Martin Luther King, Jr., Tribute Concert online.

As part of the Our City, Your Orchestra series, the program led by Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin will celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., through music and interviews with prominent Philadelphians who are continuing Dr. King's work today.

The concert takes place on January 18. Learn more here.

Programme:

Johnson "Lift Every Voice and Sing"

The Philadelphia Orchestra

Yannick Nézet-Séguin Conductor

Laurin Talese Vocalist

Traditional "Go Tell It on the Mountain"Julia Li ViolinChristine Lim ViolinChe-Hung Chen ViolaYumi Kendall CelloPatrice Hawthorne Vocalist

Rivers Rumba, from Suite No. 2Ohad Bar-David CelloAjibola Rivers CelloAngela Zator Nelson Percussion

Castro DiversityYannick Nézet-Séguin ConductorDavid Bilger TrumpetJeffrey Curnow TrumpetAnthony Prisk TrumpetJennifer Montone Horn Jeffrey Lang HornNitzan Haroz TromboneMatthew Vaughn TromboneBlair Bollinger Bass TromboneCarol Jantsch TubaChristopher Deviney Percussion

Frank Selections from Leyendas: An Andean WalkaboutThe Philadelphia OrchestraYannick Nézet-Séguin Conductor

Barber Adagio for StringsThe Philadelphia OrchestraYannick Nézet-Séguin ConductorCharlotte Blake Alston Speaker

The digital broadcast will also highlight prominent Philadelphians who are carrying on Dr. King's vital work today, including founder and owner of Harriett's Bookshop Jeannine Cook, Pennsylvania State Representative Jordan A. Harris, and Reverend Mark Tyler of Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church. Viewers will also hear from Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, President of Global Citizen and Founder and Director of the King Day of Service Todd Bernstein, PECO President and CEO Mike Innocenzo, and Reverend Abbey Tennis of the First Unitarian Church of Philadelphia.

The Martin Luther King, Jr., Tribute Concert is presented by PECO with additional support from the Annenberg Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts.