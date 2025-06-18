Philadelphia Drag Legend Headlines Free Midsummer Musical Coming To Clark Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shakespeare in Clark Park will celebrate its 20th anniversary with the world premiere of A Bottom's Dream, a bold, music-fueled reimagining of A Midsummer Night's Dream by acclaimed composer and librettist Jay Eddy. The limited five-performance run takes place July 23-27 in Philadelphia’s Clark Park, returning audiences to the iconic bowl for a joyful and genre-defying theatrical experience.

A Bottom's Dream stars Philadelphia drag sensation Lili St. Queer as Titania, leading a cast filled with Barrymore Award-winning and nominated talent, including Rayne, Jenna Kuerzi, Amy Boehly, Camille E. Young, Dante Bratelli, and Leo Mock. The production also features a Youth Ensemble comprised of local community members.

Directed by Producing Artistic Director Shamus, whose 2023 staging of Two Gentlemen of Verona earned a Barrymore nomination, A Bottom's Dream fuses Shakespeare's beloved text with Jay Eddy’s original music. Songs in the show draw inspiration from artists ranging from Chappell Roan and Donna Summer to Daft Punk, creating a theatrical fever dream full of doubling, double entendres, and daring storytelling. Eddy, a Richard Rodgers and Elliot Norton Award winner, is known for work described as "bracingly original" and "a joy to listen to."

The design team includes 2025 Elliot Norton Award winner Gage Baker, Barrymore nominee Robin Stamey, doug greene (Quintessence, Simpatico), and Victoria Gill-Gomez (Delaware Theatre Company).

As Shakespeare in Clark Park enters its third decade, the company continues its mission to present free, bold, and essential theatre that reflects and resonates with modern audiences. A Bottom's Dream is co-presented with Friends of Clark Park and in partnership with Penn Live Arts. In the event of rain, performances will move to the Annenberg Center.

For more information, visit www.shakespeareinclarkpark.org.

Comments