Parx Casino Temporarily Closes in Effort to Help Preview Spread of COVID-19

Parx Casino will temporarily close due to Covid-19:

Effective March 15, 2020, at 6:00 A.M., Parx Casino® will close temporarily in response to the Governor of Pennsylvania's directions and instructions to cancel or postpone large events and gatherings in connection with the COVID-19 outbreak.

We are taking this action as responsible business leaders within the Bensalem community and as one of the largest employers in Bucks County. We will continue to monitor and comply with all orders, directives, instructions and/or recommendations made by government agencies and currently plan to re-open on March 29, 2020, at 6:00 A.M. During the two-week closure, we will continue to pay our employees. As always, we strive to ensure that our guests' experiences at Parx Casino® are enjoyable and memorable, with their safety, comfort and well-being as our top priority.

For further information and updates on re-opening, please visit www.parxcasino.com or our social media pages www.facebook.com/parxcasino www.instagram.com/parxcasino.





