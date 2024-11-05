PCS Theater's Children's Series Presents MISS NELSON IS MISSING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Players Club of Swarthmore has announced its upcoming Children's Series production of Miss Nelson is Missing, directed by Theodora Psitos. Adapted by Joan Cushing from the beloved books by Harry Allard and James Marshall, this family-friendly musical will run on November 16, 17, 23, and 24 on Raymond W. Smith Second Stage with shows at 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM each day.

In an exciting effort to promote literacy in the Delco area, PCS will offer each child attending the production a gently used book to take home, courtesy of the PCS Children's Series lending library. This initiative underscores PCS's dedication to nurturing a love of reading and learning among young theatergoers.

In this engaging musical, Miss Nelson's class is the worst behaved in the school, where spitballs fly and paper airplanes soar through the air. When their gentle, long-suffering teacher goes missing, she's replaced by the strict Viola Swamp, a no-nonsense substitute who dishes out heaps of homework. As the students embark on a mission to uncover Miss Nelson's whereabouts, they learn important lessons about appreciation, respect, and teamwork.

PCS is committed to making theater accessible to all and will present all performances of Miss Nelson is Missing as Relaxed Performances, creating a welcoming and inclusive environment. These performances offer flexibility in movement, reduced sound levels, and a judgment-free atmosphere ideal for all audience members, especially those who benefit from a more relaxed setting.

Cast:

Miss Nelson/Miss Viola Swamp: Kristina Koltsaklis

Pop Hanson/Mr. Blandsford/Detective McSmogg: Paul Kerrigan

Adam: Jack McDonnell

Allison: Adria Crowley*

Cheryl: Lizzie Sprague

Gregory: Tah'Mir Lamb

Katy: Katy Murtaugh*

*Debut performance with PCS

“We're excited to bring this delightful story to the stage, especially with such a talented cast of educators and actors,” says director Theodora Psitos. “Miss Nelson is Missing is not only a fun, family-friendly experience but also a chance for PCS to further its mission of promoting literacy and accessibility for young audiences.”

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through The Players Club of Swarthmore website. Don't miss the opportunity to experience Miss Nelson is Missing with your family and celebrate the joy of reading and live theater!

Performance Dates

November 16, 17, 23, & 24

Times: 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit pcstheater.org.

About PCS Children's Series

The PCS Children's Series is dedicated to producing high-quality theater that inspires and educates young audiences. By making performances inclusive and offering free books to children, PCS is fostering a lifelong love of both reading and the arts in the Delco community.

PCS Theater is a cornerstone of the Delco arts community, dedicated to producing high-quality theatrical productions that entertain, inspire, and enrich audiences. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for storytelling, PCS Theater continues to be a hub for creative expression and cultural engagement. The historical Main Stage is a 300-seat theater with ADA-accessible seating, while the intimate Raymond W. Smith Second Stage is a black box space seating 60-80 people only accessible by stairs. Free off-street parking is available.

