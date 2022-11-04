New Northern Liberties Farmers Market Pop-Up To Debut At Piazza in Time for Thanksgiving

The Food Trust, in collaboration with The Piazza and Northern Liberties Business Improvement District, will debut a special Northern Liberties Farmers' Market on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 10:00am to 2:00pm. The pop-up farmers market will take place at the Piazza Alta Courtyard, at Second Street and Germantown Avenue. Just in time for Thanksgiving preparations, the market will feature over a dozen vendors, including fruit and vegetable farmers, dairy purveyors, chocolate makers, hyper-locally brewed beer and more. The event is timed to coincide with holiday week preparations, as well as with other Second Saturday festivities in Northern Liberties BID, including Artists at Work Art Crawl. For more information and the growing vendor list, visit thefoodtrust.org/northernliberties. For more about other activities in Northern Liberties, visit https://www.explorenorthernliberties.org/events/



"We are blessed with some amazing places to get staples in Northern Liberties, but there is nothing quite like a farmers market and we are ecstatic to co-host this pop-up to explore options for a year-round market next year," said Northern Liberties BID Executive Director Kristine Kennedy. "The Piazza's central location makes it ideal for hosting the market, offering convenient access for adjacent neighborhoods."



"Delicious, nutritious food should be easy to find in every neighborhood," said The Food Trust President and CEO Mark Edwards. "We're thrilled to be bringing a farmers market back to Northern Liberties, in a central location that is accessible to the entire community. We invite all neighborhood residents to come check out this pop-up event, which showcases everything The Food Trust's farmers markets have to offer."



Just in time for Thanksgiving preparations, the market will feature over a dozen vendors with farm fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy, chocolate, hyper-local brewed beer and more. Highlights include fresh produce from Huzzah Farms, garlic goods from Hayday Farms, and jams and spreads from Fifth of a Farm Creations. Plant-based enthusiasts will rejoice when they see the offerings from Dr. Brownies, and foodie favorites like Birchrun Hills Farm cheese and Lost Bread loaves will round out the offerings. Local libations will also be for sale from local neighborhood favorites Urban Village Brewing Company and Mural City Cellars. Also not to be missed, Ray's Reusables, who has a brick and mortar shop at 935 N 2nd Street, will be at the farmers market selling eco-friendly soaps and detergents, plus reusable wares.



Details for the growing list of vendors is included below - with more to be announced.



Bluestem Botanicals

From Philadelphia, PA

Botanical mixers, herbal extracts and teas



Dr. Brownies

From Philadelphia, PA

Plant-based brownies, cakes and cookies



Fifth of a Farm Creations

From Philadelphia, PA

Jams, jellies, marmalades and chutneys



Hayday Farms

From Bucks County, PA

Specialty garlic, fresh produce, honey,

baked goods, jams and chutneys



Huzzah Farms

From Philadelphia, PA

Fresh microgreens



Lost Bread Co.

From Philadelphia, PA

Wholesome, locally produced bread and pastries



Mom Mom's Kitchen

From Philadelphia, PA

Fresh and frozen pierogi, golabki and smoked kielbasa



Mural City Cellars

From Philadelphia, PA

Kensington-based winery



Philly Nuts

From Philadelphia, PA

Small-batch artisan roasted nuts



Plant Basting

From Philadelphia, PA

Infused sunflower cooking oils and other pantry items



Ray's Reusables

From Philadelphia, PA

Eco-friendly lifestyle items



Urban Village Brewing Company

From Philadelphia, PA

Northern Liberties-based brewery



More vendors will be announced as the date approaches.



This special one-day pop-up market is a preview of a potential farmers' market being explored for the neighborhood that could debut as early as spring 2023. Stay tuned for details and future plans for the expanding and growing neighborhood - and an exciting new farmers' market for the neighborhood. The potential of a regular farmers' market in Northern Liberties and the South Kensington area would fulfill a longtime need in the neighborhood and time with exciting growth and expansion of the neighborhood that will see its population nearly double by next year.



This pop-up market is coordinated by The Food Trust, which runs over a dozen markets across Philadelphia -- including Headhouse and Clark Park, two of the city's largest and most well-established outdoor markets.



For those coming to shop at the pop-up market and Second Saturday, make it a day in Northern Liberties with other events and coordinating promotions from local small businesses around the market.



* Northern Liberties Business Improvement District announces the return of Artists at Work on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. The neighborhood comes alive this fall with a special art crawl that will feature live music, plus crafters and artists live-creating in pop-up spaces and shops around Northern Liberties. This episode of Artists at Work is the largest to date for the program with 19 locations. Attendees will be able to stop and talk with painters, sculptors, knitters, collagers and more to learn about their process and inspiration.



For more about the pop-up farmers' market, visit:

thefoodtrust.org/northernliberties



For a full list of things to do and other happenings in Northern Liberties, visit:

https://www.explorenorthernliberties.org/events/

ABOUT THE FOOD TRUST



Founded in 1992, The Food Trust works with neighborhoods, institutions, retailers, farmers and policymakers across the country to ensure delicious, nutritious food for all. Our holistic, community-centered approach to nutrition security weaves together three core programming elements - access, affordability and education - as well as a focus on advocating for public policy solutions.



At the peak of the growing season, The Food Trust's Farmers Market Program operates a network of 12-plus farmers markets in Philadelphia, including Clark Park Farmers Market, Philly's oldest year-round market, and Headhouse Farmers Market, one of the city's largest outdoor markets. All of our markets accept SNAP/EBT and P-EBT, Food Bucks (fruit and vegetable coupons), and WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) checks. Farmers and vendors accept cash, with many able to accept credit, debit, and pre-orders.



To learn more, visit thefoodtrust.org

ABOUT NORTHERN LIBERTIES BID



Northern Liberties Business Improvement District was created in July 2018 to provide supplements to the municipal services of the City of Philadelphia; maintain a safe, clean and vibrant commercial district for the benefit of all users; create opportunities for the business and residential communities to make improvements in the district; and develop and implement programs and services that ensure Northern Liberties continues to be a desirable place to live, work, shop, invest and visit. To learn more, visit explorenorthernliberties.org

ABOUT POST BROTHERS



Founded in 2006 by brothers Matthew and Michael Pestronk, Post Brothers is a vertically integrated residential real estate company creating innovative, upscale developments that promote culture, community, and well-being. Based in Philadelphia, Post Brothers actively invests in key metropolitan communities throughout the Northeast and has a current portfolio exceeding $1.6 billion plus a $1.3 billion owned development pipeline. The company has developed or acquired more than 30 properties,and upon completion of its current owned development pipeline will have developed over 7,000 apartment units. This includes the largest apartment community in the U.S. to be developed in 2022, Piazza Alta. Post Brothers has a proven track record of recognizing a property's potential and delivering its vision with meticulous and keen attention to even the smallest details, from responsibly sourced building materials to quality, high-end finishes.