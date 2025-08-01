New Musical A LATTE OF LOVE to be Presented at Philadelphia Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Philadelphia-based artists and Arcadia University alumni Christina Healey and Sarah King will present A LATTE OF LOVE at The Little Theater at Arcadia University, running September 4-7, 2025. This heartwarming new musical explores themes of courage and connection in a world of fleeting hopes and faltering dreams. The show makes its North American debut as part of the 2025 Philadelphia Fringe Festival.

Writer and performer Christina Healey shares:

"What started as a fun side project among friends has quickly become one of my most cherished works. I have the great luxury of working with incredible talent, telling a story of love, perseverance, and success at a time when hope can be hard to find. This team is the heart and soul of the Rise & Grind, and they bring themselves completely to the work. What a gift."

Inspired by Dana Jay Black, with a book by Christina Healey and original music by Healey and Andy Ray Bridges, A LATTE OF LOVE is a heartfelt tribute to the people and places we call home. Directed by Sarah King, the musical unfolds in the heart of "Small Town, USA," at the Rise & Grind Coffee Shop, which is teetering on the edge of closure. Penny's music career is stalled, Amina can't catch a break in love, and Jude's relationship is unraveling. Just when things seem hopeless, a mysterious new arrival named Ezra lends a hand-setting off a chain reaction that changes everything. Together, this unlikely crew discovers what's possible when you take a chance and brew up a little love.

The show was originally workshopped in Paris, France, with an international cast including Sophie Anderson, Maeve Howard, Beth Sarah Laidlaw, Joey de Pruis, Liv Osborne, Will Brown, Steven Emil Bottger, Christina Healey, Ben Kenna, Lily-Grace McCarron, and Joshua Sutton. That workshop laid the foundation for this two-act musical and its 21 original songs.

The North American premiere features a vibrant new cast: Marcus A. Brooks, Meg Foley, Jude Friedland, Chloe Griffault, Christina Healey, Jesse Kinstler, CJ Knorr, Julianne Lea, Casey Lynch, Caitlin Alexis Scott, Courtney Cheyanne Thoroughgood, and Nina Vitek.