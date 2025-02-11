New Metaphysical Exhibit Explores Space And Light Through Art at Park Town Place

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Color bombs, totems, mobiles constructed of wire, sheet metal and fishing lines and 3-D organic sculptures with molds often made with recycled materials like styrofoam, plastic lids and tennis balls are just some of the unusual items that make up Folding Space, the new InLiquid exhibit at Park Towne Place, located at 2200 Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. The installation brings together six artists – three painters, a ceramicist, a woodworker and sculpturist – who use simple elements to convey complicated but universal themes of time, balance, and human emotion.

The artists utilize bold colors, geometric shapes, and rhythmic patterns inspired by music, nature, and the passage of time. Melinda Steffy draws directly from music, creating a visual language in her series Songs. Lynn Dunham blurs the lines between two-dimensional and three-dimensional space, achieving an equilibrium of light and color. Philip Hart achieves literal balance in his delicate mobiles, which explore the fragility and resilience of consciousness. Diane Marimow and Kurt Herrmann find inspiration in nature — Herrmann in his Color Bombs series and Marimow in her organic clay sculptures and wall reliefs. Through reduction, they find universality and timelessness. Similarly, Scott Troxel's pieces represent the passage of time — past, present, and future — through the interplay of organic and inorganic mediums.

The show is part of a robust art program of rotational exhibitions at Park Towne Place curated by InLiquid, a nonprofit arts organization based in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. The installation will be on view from Friday, February 21 to May 20, 2025. The public is invited to attend an opening reception on Thursday, February 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. The free event will begin at Park Towne Place's North Tower Gallery, and moves on to the West and South Tower Galleries throughout the evening. Each gallery will offer attendees an opportunity to hear remarks from the artists while enjoying refreshments and hors d'oeuvres. The event will feature catering by Felicia Wilson, a celebrated restaurateur known for her establishments Amina, BlackHen Philly, and her latest addition, AVANA, which is located in the East Tower at Park Towne Place. Here's the link to the opening reception: Folding Space Opening Reception

Gallery hours are by appointment. To schedule a viewing, please contact programming@inliquid.org. The award-winning art program at Park Towne Place is presented by AIR Communities, one of the largest owners of apartment homes in Philadelphia.

