New Documentary BEETHOVEN IN BEIJING Highlights Philadelphia Orchestra's 1973 Tour of China

A new documentary film premiering this month documents Philadelphia Orchestra's Historic 1973 tour and China's contribution to classical music. Beethoven in Beijing premieres on Friday, April 16 as part of PBS Great Performances series.

The documentary features interviews with Academy Award-winning composer Tan Dun, famed classical pianist Lang Lang, Philadelphia Orchestra music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin and more.

Great Performances: Beethoven in Beijing spotlights the resurgence of classical music in China through the legacy of the Philadelphia Orchestra, the first American orchestra to perform in China in 1973. Following the end of China's Cultural Revolution, when Western classical music was banned in favor of politically themed works, the onset of "Beethoven fever" began. Narrated by American and Chinese musicians and historians, the film explores the impact of the Philadelphia Orchestra's historic tour on China both then and now. Renowned musicians, including Academy Award-winning composer Tan Dun, Philadelphia-trained famed classical pianist Lang Lang, Philadelphia Orchestra and Metropolitan Opera music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin and more share their stories of how Beethoven's music shaped their careers as China's classical music scene boomed. Featuring archival footage and first-person recollections from American and Chinese musicians, the documentary brings the 1973 visit to life alongside a behind-the-scenes look at present-day tours capturing the dynamism of China, from its new concert halls to its tens of thousands of young musicians.

Great Performances: Beethoven in Beijing premieres Friday, April 16 at 9 p.m. on PBS, pbs.org/gperf and the PBS Video app.

Check out a preview below!