Naturally 7 and Blind Summit Theatre Added to Penn Live Arts’ 2025–26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Penn Live Arts has announced two additions to its 2025–26 season lineup: the internationally acclaimed a cappella group Naturally 7, performing one night only on March 6, 2026, and Blind Summit Theatre’s critically acclaimed puppet comedy The Sex Lives of Puppets, running February 4–7, 2026. Both performances will take place at the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, located at 3680 Walnut Street in Philadelphia.

Single tickets for all performances in the upcoming season are now on sale, with ticket fees waived for purchases made July 31 and August 1. Subscription packages are also available at PennLiveArts.org.

Naturally 7 – March 6, 2026

Hailed by Quincy Jones as “the best a cappella group in the world,” Naturally 7 returns to Philadelphia with their brand-new tour A Closer Look, an intimate showcase of their genre-defying technique known as “vocal play.” With no instruments in sight, every sound—drums, guitar, horns, bass—is created by voice alone. The powerhouse ensemble has shared the stage with icons such as Michael Bublé, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, and Coldplay, delivering bold interpretations of classics like “Wall of Sound,” “Fix You,” and “Another Brick in the Wall.” The performance will be held Friday, March 6 at 7:30 PM.

The Sex Lives of Puppets – February 4–7, 2026

Following its “hilarious” run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe (The Guardian), The Sex Lives of Puppets makes its Philadelphia premiere. Created by Blind Summit Theatre and inspired by real survey responses from the UK's National Survey of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles, this provocative, adults-only puppet production uses humor and honesty to explore intimacy, desire, and sex through a cast of irreverent, senior citizen puppets. The production earned praise for its “refreshingly positive message about shedding inhibitions and finding joy” (The Stage).

Performance dates and times:

Wednesday, February 4 at 7 PM

Thursday, February 5 at 7 PM

Friday, February 6 at 2 PM and 7:30 PM

Saturday, February 7 at 2 PM and 7:30 PM

Content Advisory: Recommended for audiences 18+. Contains strong language and sexual themes.