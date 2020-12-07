Music Training Center Presents Virtual Classes and Performances For Students Of All Ages

Music Training Center has shown that with its great teachers, passion, dedication, and a whole lot of innovation and creativity, that even a Pandemic can't stop the show. The award-winning center has not only successfully transitioned all four of its schools into virtual learning campuses - complete with one-on-one instruction, group classes and even livestream performances - but continues to evolve its program for its devoted students, while keeping its teachers employed through the pandemic.

Since March, MTC has launched virtual private lessons in piano, voice, violin, viola, cello, saxophone, guitar, drums, and acting with their experienced, year-round faculty. MTC has also transformed their First Notes online music classes (infants to pre-K) into an online format, and has turned their Musical Theatre and Acting programs into a state-of-the-art virtual educational experience, complete with musicals, plays, and Broadway dance workshops, all of which culminate in live performances. To make the online experience even more special for its students, MTC has arranged virtual master classes for its students with Broadway stars from Hamilton, Frozen, Waitress, Aladdin, Mean Girls, Harry Potter, Wicked, Dear Evan Hansen, and more.

But now, MTC is taking its online teaching platform even further, just in time for the holidays, with special holiday music lessons, which will include free introductory online lessons in voice, piano, violin, viola, cello, guitar, drum, and saxophone, and winter break Musical Theatre camps. These holiday offerings will take place from December 26 through December 31. Free introductory online lessons will continue into the New Year, along with the winter First Notes and Musical Theatre and Acting sessions beginning in January. Families can sign up at www.musictrainingcenter.com.

In addition to its classes and camps, MTC offers private Zoom First Notes parties for babies through pre-K and Musical Theatre parties for school-age students, which are perfect for birthdays, celebrations or any special occasion, to allow friends and family to experience the joy of celebrating together. For information about booking a private event, visit www.musictrainingcenter.com

"For nearly two decades, MTC has been providing quality music and performing arts education to thousands of families in PA and NJ," said Darryl Schick, founder and owner of MTC. "I am proud to say that even during the Pandemic, our amazing teachers have adapted to online teaching and continue to provide essential arts education to more than 1,000 children each week. Thanks to our wonderful staff, the dedicated communities we serve, and the families who have grown with us, we look forward to returning to our schools in 2021, while continuing to offer our online programs for students who prefer to continue in the online format."

MTC has four schools in Ardmore, PA (Ardmore West Shopping Center), North Wales, PA (Airport Square Shopping Center) Marlton, NJ (Marlton Crossing Shopping Center), and its newest location at the Plymouth Meeting Mall in Plymouth Meeting, PA (rebranded as Plymouth Performing Arts Center). MTC places a great value on the importance of arts education and has maintained a long-term, loyal faculty and student base through providing a high-quality of education and service. MTC employs more than 50 degreed music and theatrical arts educators and administrative staff members who work hard to provide the best experience to their students and their families.

For more information about Music Training Center, visit https://musictrainingcenter.com.

