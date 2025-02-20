MARIE CURIE'S RADIANT BALL Returns To The Mütter

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After an inaugural event last spring, The College of Physicians of Philadelphia will host the second annual Marie Curie's Radiant Ball at the Mütter Museum & Historical Medical Library on April 25, 2025, from 7-10 p.m.

The Radiant Ball honors Marie Curie, the first woman to win a Nobel Prize and one of the most important figures in the history of medicine. In 1921, Madame Curie visited The College of Physicians of Philadelphia — a fellowship of medical professionals founded in 1787 and the home of the Mütter Museum and Historical Medical Library — to discuss her work with radium (one of two new elements that she and husband Pierre Curie had recently discovered).

The Radiant Ball takes on a glowy theme in honor of Curie's visit a century ago, with shimmering green lighting and Philly's favorite hot jazz band, Drew Nugent & The Midnight Society, leading an evening of dancing.

Attendees will get after-hours access to the museum, light bites, a silent auction, and access to rarely-seen collection items related to Curie's visit and work. Tickets for luminous specialty cocktails will be available for purchase throughout the evening. VIP, Member, and Fellow tickets include an exclusive lounge in the Benjamin Rush Medicinal Garden.

Style advice: Think timeless sophistication with a touch of scientific flair, paying homage to the legacy of the illustrious Marie Curie herself.

Early bird tickets, which start at $40, are available now through the end of February. Once early bird pricing expires at the end of February, general admission will cost $60. Discounts are available for Mütter Members and College Fellows.

