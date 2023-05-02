Lyric Fest Presents BEWITCHED, THE BOTHERED, BEWILDERED SONGS OF RODGERS & HART

Lyric Fest concludes its 2022-23 season with a tribute to the Great American Songbook on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:00pm at the Moorestown Community Center in Moorestown, NJ and Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:00pm at The Academy of Vocal Arts in Philadelphia, PA. Entitled Bewitched, the program brings audiences the tart, heart wrenching lyrics of Lorenz Hart, spun into effortless melody by Richard Rodgers.

A duo like no other, Rodgers and Hart produced over 500 songs and 28 Broadway Shows, collaborating for more than two decades before Hart's tragic and untimely death in 1943. Their marvelous songs stand out as a unique mingling of this creative spark. Bringing to life a selection of their dynamic songs and stories are mezzo-soprano Suzanne DuPlantis and baritone Brian Major. Composer John Conahan joins the two as pianist, with Ron Kerber on sax.

DuPlantis shares, "To close out our 20th anniversary season, we're having a party! We're so excited to have not only John Conahan, a fabulous pianist, composer, arranger, and studio musician at the keyboard, but we're joined also by Ron Kerber, one of Philadelphia's first call saxophonists and woodwind artists. Both of these musicians are cherished collaborators and dear friends of Lyric Fest. John's arranged and composed for LF since the beginning, and Ron's been featured on many of our cabarets (as well as on my CD, Lazy Afternoon, Songs of Love and the South.) What a joy to have these two premiere instrumentalists join us for some of our favorite songs. The audience is invited to stay and have a toast to Lyric Fest at the close of the concert."

Performance Details

Bewitched

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:00pm

Moorestown Community Center | 16 E Main St | Moorestown, NJ

Tickets: $25

Link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2240093®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Flyricfest.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/concerts/bewitched/

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:00pm | 1920 Spruce St | Philadelphia, PA

The Academy of Vocal Arts

Tickets: $25

Link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2240093®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Flyricfest.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/concerts/bewitched/

Suzanne DuPlantis, mezzo-soprano

Brian Major, baritone

John Conahan, pianist

Ron Kerber, sax

Selections by Lorenz Hart and Richard Rodgers:

Dances on the Ceiling

Spring is Here

I Could Write a Book

Lady is a Tramp

Small Hotel

Where or When

Wait Till You See Her

Have You Met Miss Jones

Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered

To Keep My Love Alive

Ship Without a Sail

My Funny Valentine

It Never Entered My Mind

Glad to be Unhappy

Blue Moon

Manhattan

This Can't Be Love

I Wish I Were in Love Again

My Romance

Suzanne DuPlantis and Brian Major