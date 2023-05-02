Lyric Fest Presents BEWITCHED, THE BOTHERED, BEWILDERED SONGS OF RODGERS & HART

Lyric Fest concludes its 2022-23 season with a tribute to the Great American Songbook on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:00pm at the Moorestown Community Center in Moorestown, NJ and Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:00pm at The Academy of Vocal Arts in Philadelphia, PA. Entitled Bewitched, the program brings audiences the tart, heart wrenching lyrics of Lorenz Hart, spun into effortless melody by Richard Rodgers.
A duo like no other, Rodgers and Hart produced over 500 songs and 28 Broadway Shows, collaborating for more than two decades before Hart's tragic and untimely death in 1943. Their marvelous songs stand out as a unique mingling of this creative spark. Bringing to life a selection of their dynamic songs and stories are mezzo-soprano Suzanne DuPlantis and baritone Brian Major. Composer John Conahan joins the two as pianist, with Ron Kerber on sax.
DuPlantis shares, "To close out our 20th anniversary season, we're having a party! We're so excited to have not only John Conahan, a fabulous pianist, composer, arranger, and studio musician at the keyboard, but we're joined also by Ron Kerber, one of Philadelphia's first call saxophonists and woodwind artists. Both of these musicians are cherished collaborators and dear friends of Lyric Fest. John's arranged and composed for LF since the beginning, and Ron's been featured on many of our cabarets (as well as on my CD, Lazy Afternoon, Songs of Love and the South.) What a joy to have these two premiere instrumentalists join us for some of our favorite songs. The audience is invited to stay and have a toast to Lyric Fest at the close of the concert."
Performance Details
Bewitched
Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:00pm
Moorestown Community Center | 16 E Main St | Moorestown, NJ
Tickets: $25
Link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2240093®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Flyricfest.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/concerts/bewitched/
Bewitched
Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:00pm | 1920 Spruce St | Philadelphia, PA
The Academy of Vocal Arts
Tickets: $25
Link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2240093®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Flyricfest.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/concerts/bewitched/
Suzanne DuPlantis, mezzo-soprano
Brian Major, baritone
John Conahan, pianist
Ron Kerber, sax
Selections by Lorenz Hart and Richard Rodgers:
Dances on the Ceiling
Spring is Here
I Could Write a Book
Lady is a Tramp
Small Hotel
Where or When
Wait Till You See Her
Have You Met Miss Jones
Brian Major
Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered
To Keep My Love Alive
Ship Without a Sail
My Funny Valentine
It Never Entered My Mind
Glad to be Unhappy
Blue Moon
Manhattan
Suzanne DuPlantis
This Can't Be Love
I Wish I Were in Love Again
My Romance
Suzanne DuPlantis and Brian Major
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
A fantastic alien universe descends on North Philadelphia as audiences are invited into the premiere of Other Orbits, a science fiction immersive experience. From Applied Mechanics comes a spectacular, accessible installation where audiences can interact with alien species - mysterious AIs, walruses made of fungi, sentient microphones, flirtatious bacteria and many more. The immersive experience takes over the entirety of Standby Stages film studio in Kensington to create a truly unforgettable, 360 degree experience that transports audiences to another world from July 9 through 22.
Digital theater pioneer the Wilma Theater is offering a streaming version of its onstage production ETERNAL LIFE PART 1, which was written by Nathan Alan Davis and directed by Morgan Green, who directed the world premiere digital production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning FAT HAM. The production will be available to view on demand from May 1-14.
The story of Ruth Kapp Hartz, a Jenkintown resident, is highlighted in a new musical called “HIDDEN” written by musicians and songwriters David and Jenny Heitler-Klevans of Cheltenham.
Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board, Theater Unspeakable and Let's Make History Productions announce the return of the critically-acclaimed theater show The American Revolution to Valley Forge on May 27 and June 10 outdoors at Washington Memorial Chapel.
More Hot Stories For You
Plays & Players Theatre Presents Fancy On Delancey: Through The Looking Glass Fundraiser
May 2, 2023
Plays & Players invites you to their second Annual Fundraiser: Fancy On Delancey, on Saturday, June 24, 2023. This year, they will transform their historical theater into a magical world of Alice in Wonderland with a “Through the Looking Glass” theme.
Lyric Fest Presents BEWITCHED, THE BOTHERED, BEWILDERED SONGS OF RODGERS & HART
May 2, 2023
Lyric Fest concludes its 2022-23 season with a tribute to the Great American Songbook on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:00pm at the Moorestown Community Center in Moorestown, NJ and Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:00pm at The Academy of Vocal Arts in Philadelphia, PA.
Arden Theatre Company Closes Season With THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
May 2, 2023
Arden Theatre Company is diving into spring with the TONY Award winning hit musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. With music and lyrics by William Finn and a book by Rachel Sheinkin, this hilarious and heartfelt musical, conceived by Rebecca Feldman, takes audiences into the heart of a Spelling Bee and the important moments of growing up that shape the people we become. Arden regular Amina Robinson returns to direct.
Applied Mechanics Announces The Premiere Of OTHER ORBITS An Immersive Experience Coming To Standby Stages
May 1, 2023
A fantastic alien universe descends on North Philadelphia as audiences are invited into the premiere of Other Orbits, a science fiction immersive experience. From Applied Mechanics comes a spectacular, accessible installation where audiences can interact with alien species - mysterious AIs, walruses made of fungi, sentient microphones, flirtatious bacteria and many more. The immersive experience takes over the entirety of Standby Stages film studio in Kensington to create a truly unforgettable, 360 degree experience that transports audiences to another world from July 9 through 22.
ETERNAL LIFE PART 1 At The Wilma Theater Now Streaming
May 1, 2023
Digital theater pioneer the Wilma Theater is offering a streaming version of its onstage production ETERNAL LIFE PART 1, which was written by Nathan Alan Davis and directed by Morgan Green, who directed the world premiere digital production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning FAT HAM. The production will be available to view on demand from May 1-14.