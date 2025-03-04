Lin-Manuel Miranda's IN THE HEIGHTS Opens At Bristol Riverside Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The electrifying rhythms of Washington Heights pulse through Bristol Riverside Theatre (BRT) (120 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA 19007) this spring as Lin-Manuel Miranda's groundbreaking musical, a genre-bending blend of hip-hop, salsa, merengue, and soul, In the Heights, takes the stage March 25 through April 27.

BRT's production is directed by the visionary Carlos Armesto, returning to BRT following his sensory-driven production Odd Man Out in 2023. This season, Armesto brings the beloved hit musical set on the vibrant streets of New York to the stage. BRT Co producers Amy and Ken Kaissar present the first large-scale production since the newly renovated space reopened.

“In the Heights celebrates community, and we feel like we are celebrating our own community by inviting everyone over for a fiesta to celebrate the new theatre and the community that made building it possible,” said Co-Producing Director Ken Kaissar who serves as the show's producer.

Set over three transformative days, In the Heights captures the rhythm of a community on the brink of change, where love, loss, and dreams collide under the sweltering summer sun. At the heart of it all is Usnavi de la Vega, played by Daniel L. Melo, the neighborhood's beloved bodega owner who dreams of a better life while staying grounded by his love for his community.

Usnavi's bodega is the neighborhood's heartbeat, where the colorful residents cross paths daily. Vanessa (Sonya Hernández), Usnavi's love interest, dreams of escaping her troubled home life to make it downtown. Meanwhile, Benny (Wesley Hodges), who works for Kevin Rosario's (Victor Rodríguez, Jr.) car service, fights for Nina's (Paula Gaudier) love while navigating his place as an outsider in this close knit community. Suzanna Guzman brings to life the neighborhood's matriarch, Abuela Claudia, who embodies the community's heart and history. The stakes rise with the summer heat, culminating in a blackout that threatens to change everything.

Since its Broadway debut at the Richard Rodgers Theatre (2008), following an Off-Broadway run at 37 Arts Theatre (2007), In the Heights has garnered critical acclaim, winning four Tony Awards in 2008, including Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Choreography, and Best Orchestrations. The original cast album later secured a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album in 2009, cementing its place in the American musical canon.

Bristol Riverside Theatre's award-winning creative team, led by Carlos Armesto, infuses his work with a deep commitment to cultural authenticity and theatrical innovation. The choreography, orchestrated by Luli Brindisi, promises to transform the stage into a vibrant celebration of Latin dance traditions, while musical director Carlos Bauzys helms the score that has become iconic since its Broadway debut. Meghan Jones designs the towering cityscape of the Heights, illuminated under the lighting designs of

J.D. Hopper, with Linda Bee Stockton's costumes painting the personalities of the block in vivid color and the sonic landscape of the neighborhood animated by sound designer Ryk Lewis.

A powerhouse cast brings Washington Heights to Bristol. Argentinian performer Cami Taleisnik (Carla) joins the production after appearing in The Return of Eva Perón (GALA Hispanic Theatre). Fellow Argentinian Facundo Agustin's (Piraguero) previous stage credits include Smokey Joe's Café (G&C Entertainment) and On Your Feet! (Engeman Theatre). Jessy Gruver (Camila Rosario) returns to BRT, where she has previously appeared in Pride and Prejudice and Ragtime. Paula Gaudier (Nina Rosario) recently performed in The Beautiful Lady (La Mama Experimental Theatre Club) and played Maria in West Side Story (Mac-Haydn Theatre).

Actress and singer Sonya Hernández (Vanessa) has performed in West Side Story (Sundance Productions Inc. & BB Promotion), The Addams Family (BAS Entertainment), and The Magic Box (Scialli Productions). Victor Rodríguez, Jr. (Kevin Rosario), a Philadelphia-based actor, has appeared in Man of La Mancha (Delaware Theatre Company), Charlotte's Web (Arden Theatre Company), and El Vestido de Cristal (Teatro Esperanza). Wesley Hodges (Benny) makes his Pennsylvania debut, having performed across the country in Rent (The Palace Theatre), The Color Purple (Revival Theatre Company), and Sister Act (The Hub City Players).

This diverse and talented ensemble, including Shannon Sharpe, back on the BRT stage, having last appeared in BIG! The Musical, Veronica Carolina Leite (Footloose, The Colony Theater, A Chorus Line, Vanguard Theater), Suzanna Guzman in the role of Abuela Claudia, Daniel L. Melo (Usnavi), Elijah Pearson-Martinez (Sonny), Chelsea Zeno (Daniella), Keith Livingston (Ensemble), and Shan Williams II (Ensemble), delivers an electrifying and authentic In the Heights experience.

In the Heights is complemented by a Latino Theatre Night (En Español) special event presentation of the musical on April 5. Ticket purchasers are invited to an evening celebrating Latino and Hispanic theatre makers, community, and culture. Included with an individual ticket to this show, guests will enjoy light refreshments at a pre-show social mixer and an optional post-show conversation with director Carlos Armesto, community leaders, and the cast.

Tickets for In the Heights are available at 215-785-0100, brtstage.org, or by visiting the box office at 120 Radcliffe Street between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. (excluding all holidays), Monday through Friday. Bristol Township residents are welcome to $10 tickets while supplies last courtesy of Flager & Associates, PC available with valid proof of residency required to pick up tickets on the day of the show selected.

