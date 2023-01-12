Lehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts Presents CHARLEY'S AUNT By Brandon Thomas

The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Theatre Department will present Charley's Aunt by Brandon Thomas, January 13-15, 2023. The production is directed by Kelly Minner Bickert and features an exceptional cast of young actors.
This comedic Victorian-era farce is a hit with audiences. Bickert shares: "Love and Laughter! What can be better than a combination of these two things? Charley's Aunt has love and laughter in abundance and it is what drew me to wanting to direct this extremely witty and physical farce! Brandon Thomas highlights in his play the extreme lengths we are willing to go to for love and the chaos that ensues as a result. Audiences should be prepared for a fun night of surprises!"
Evening performances will be held January 13 & 14 at 7 PM and a matinee performance will be held January 15 at 2 PM. Tickets are $5-$10 and are available for purchase online or at the door. For ticket information, visit, www.CharterArts.org.
This production of Charley's Aunt by Brandon Thomas is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc, Play synopsis and history: Source: Concord Theatricals.
The Charter Arts Theatre Department offers a pre-professional training program at the high school level. The department's curriculum is to provide students with the skills that they will need to move on to competitive college programs as well as professional theatre experiences. Classes are designed to encourage students to create imaginative and compelling characters, to regard their voices and bodies as creative instruments, to expose them to theatrical literature, and to instill in them a sense of respect and professionalism for the art form that will stay with them throughout their lives.
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
Hedgerow Theatre Company is diving into its 100th season with the regional premiere of work by a rising star in American Theatre: Ngozi Anyanwu, who grew up in Bucks County.
The Hermitage Artist Retreat (Andy Sandberg, Artistic Director and CEO), in collaboration with the Philadelphia-based Greenfield Foundation, has selected two recipients for the 2023 Hermitage Greenfield Prize, one in the discipline of visual art and one in the field of dance and choreography.
World Cafe Live, the nonprofit independent venue dedicated to live music, education, and community, and the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts (PAFA), the first art school and museum in the United States, have announced a new multisensory event series that celebrates women artists, LGBTQIA+ artists, and artists of color.
The Philly POPS has announced Get Up, Stand Up! at the Kimmel Cultural Campus on February 17-19, 2023. The concert will feature songs by the greatest soul and R&B legends. One of the best ways to #SAVETHEPOPS is by coming to see the POPS!
More Hot Stories For You
Photos: First Look at the Cast of BROADS at 1812 Productions
January 12, 2023
Get a first look at photos of the cast of the comedy BROADS at 1812 Productions.
Lehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts Presents CHARLEY'S AUNT By Brandon Thomas
January 12, 2023
The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Theatre Department will present Charley's Aunt by Brandon Thomas, January 13-15, 2023. The production is directed by Kelly Minner Bickert and features an exceptional cast of young actors.
Hedgerow Theatre Company Kicks Off New Year and 100th Anniversary Season With Ngozi Anyanwu's GOOD GRIEF
January 12, 2023
Hedgerow Theatre Company is diving into its 100th season with the regional premiere of work by a rising star in American Theatre: Ngozi Anyanwu, who grew up in Bucks County.
Arden Theatre Company Presents Philadelphia Premiere Of Lynn Nottage's CLYDE'S
January 11, 2023
Arden Theatre Company is presenting one of the hottest shows in American Theatre this season. The Arden will welcome audiences back to the Arcadia Stage and into the world of the Philadelphia premiere of Lynn Nottage's Clyde's.
Hermitage Awards Two $30,000 Commissions In Visual Art And Dance; 2023 Hermitage Greenfield Prize Winners Announced
January 10, 2023
The Hermitage Artist Retreat (Andy Sandberg, Artistic Director and CEO), in collaboration with the Philadelphia-based Greenfield Foundation, has selected two recipients for the 2023 Hermitage Greenfield Prize, one in the discipline of visual art and one in the field of dance and choreography.