Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards; Shawnee Playhouse's HELLO, DOLLY! Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Philadelphia:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

David Arzberger - HELLO DOLLY - The Shawnee Playhouse 22%

Colette Boudreaux - PIPPIN - Shawnee Playhouse 16%

Abigail Garrigan - THE DESCENDANTS - Star of the Day 13%

Ali Santos - SHREK THE MUSICAL - MunOpCo Music Theatre 10%

Katie McGreir - RENT - Facetime Theater 8%

Katie McGrier - RENT - Facetime Theatre 8%

Geovanny Fischetti - ELF JR. - Conservatory of Music and Dance 8%

Meghan Viscomi - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - PennPennsylvania Playhouse 7%

Sarah Reynolds - IF/THEN - Players Club of Swarthmore 6%

Michael Di Gioia - CAMELOT - Shawnee Playhouse 3%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Arzberger - HELLO, DOLLY! - Shawnee Playhouse 28%

Kirsten Almeida - NEWSIES - Star of the Day 22%

Colette Boudreaux - PIPPIN - Shawnee Playhouse 16%

Alexis Leigh Ross - WONDER OF THE WORLD - Playcrafters, Inc. 12%

Connie Santos - SHREK THE MUSICAL - MunOpCo Music Theatre 12%

Todd Burkel - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Pennsylvania Playhouse 12%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Ryan Cook - HELLO, DOLLY - The Shawnee Playhouse 37%

Colette Boudreaux - PIPPIN - Shawnee Playhouse 25%

Lauren McComas - ANNIE - SALT 19%

Jonathan Edmondson - IF/THEN - Players Club of Swarthmore 11%

Midge McClosky - CAMELOT - Shawnee Playhouse 9%

Best Direction Of A Play

Colette Boudreaux - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Shawnee Playhouse 41%

Margo Weishar - SILENT SKY - Playcrafters 23%

Midge McClosky - SINGLETON - Shawnee Playhouse 20%

Deb Takes - THE LADY WITH ALL THE ANSWERS - dcp theatre 16%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Kirsten Almeida - HOLIDAY HUMBUG - Star of the Day 23%

Grace Metzger - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Villanova 18%

Rachel Fisher - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Playcrafters 14%

Christa Wisneski - THE HOLIDAY CHANNEL CHRISTMAS MOVIE WONDERTHON - Forge Theatre 8%

Tom Yenchick - CLUE - Forge Theatre 8%

Danny Murphy - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Danny Murphy Production 7%

Grace Metzger - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Villanova 5%

Cat Ramirez - PANDEMIC! A RADIO PLAY - Philadelphia Young Playwrights 4%

Kylie Horan - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Villanova 4%

Steve Reasor - THE GIRL WHO WOULD BE KING - Forge Theater 4%

Danny Murphy - THE TROUBLE WITH LOVE IS - Danny Murphy Productions 3%

Steve Broadnax - ME AND THE DEVIL - Lantern Theater Company 2%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Alessandra Fanelli - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Danny Murphy Productions 46%

Courtney Katz - THE OUTGOING TIDE - Playcrafters 30%

Max Minkoff - THE OUTGOING TIDE - Playcrafters, Inc. 24%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ellen Schmoyer - HELLO, DOLLY - The Shawnee Playhouse 35%

Brett Oliveira - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - PennPennsylvania Playhouse 24%

Robbie Merrow - SHREK - SALT Performing Arts 17%

Ellen Schmoyer - CAMELOT - Shawnee Playhouse 13%

Robbie Merow - ANNIE - SALT 11%

Best Musical

HELLO DOLLY! - Shawnee Playhouse 57%

IF/THEN - Players Club of Swarthmore 17%

SWEENEY TODD - Conservatory of Music and Dance 16%

INTO THE WOODS JR. - Conservatory of Music and Dance 10%

Best Performer In A Musical

Sarah McCarroll - HELLO, DOLLY! - Shawnee Playhouse 15%

Gabe Kutz - NEWSIES - Star of the Day 13%

Maeve Yanes - THE DESCENDANTS - Star of the Day 11%

A J Tantala - SHREK - SALT 8%

Cristian Rodriguez - RENT - Facetime Theater 7%

Kristen Long - HELLO DOLLY - The Shawnee Playhouse 6%

Jessie Smith - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Conservatory of Music and Dance 6%

Colette Boudreaux - CAMELOT - Shawnee Playhouse 6%

Lorelei Miller - ANNIE - SALT 5%

Patrick Mertz - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Pennsylvania Playhouse 4%

Chris D'Imperio - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Pennsylvania Playhouse 3%

Jen Rosario - IF/THEN - Players Club of Swarthmore 3%

Monica D'Imperio - SHREK THE MUSICAL - 2021 3%

Maya Marino-Cappello - PIPPIN - Shawnee Playhouse 2%

Nicholas Sewchek - IF/THEN - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

Andrew Ball - RENT - Facetime Theater 1%

Rob Howell - HELLO DOLLY - The Shawnee Playhouse 1%

Ryan Fogler - PIPPIN - Shawnee Playhous 1%

Michael DiGioia - CAMELOT - Shawnee Playhouse 1%

Liana Henrie - RENT - Facetime Theatre 1%

John Williams - RENT - Facetime Theatre 0%

Michael DiGIoia - PIPPIN - Shawnee Playhouse 0%

Maggie Shevlin - RENT - Facetime Theater 0%

Best Performer In A Play

Maryjane Baer - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Shawnee Playhouse 34%

Lauren Rozensky Flanagan - VANISHING TESS - Playcrafters 27%

Roy Wilbur - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Shawnee Playhouse 23%

Diane Seader - THE LADY WITH ALL THE ANSWERS - dcp theatre 16%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Charlotte Myers - HOLIDAY HUMBUG - Star of the Day 62%

Laney Levin - HOLIDAY HUMBUG - Star of the Day 38%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Emily Monaco - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Villanova 32%

Hannah Packard - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Villanova 22%

Brian Shapella - THE OUTGOING TIDE - Playcrafters 18%

Ryan McFarland - 110 STORIES - Forge Theatre 12%

Tom Yenchick - 110 STORIES - Forge Theatre 7%

Lawrence Stallings - ME AND THE DEVIL - Lantern Theater Company 5%

Barb Hannevig - INDEPENDENCE DAY AT HAPPY MEADOWS - Forge Theatre 4%

Best Play

WONDER OF THE WORLD - Playcrafters 56%

THE LADY WITH ALL THE ANSWERS - dcp theatre 44%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

HELLO, DOLLY! - Shawnee Playhouse 46%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Pennsylvania Playhouse 18%

SWEENEY TODD - Conservatory of Music and Dance 14%

RENT - Facetime Theater 14%

THE LADY WITH ALL THE ANSWERS - dcp theatre 8%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ryan Cook - HELLO DOLLY - The Shawnee Playhouse 41%

Brett Oliveira - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Pennsylvania Playhouse 22%

David Craig - SHREK - SALT 22%

Courtney Katz - WONDER OF THE WORLD - Playcrafters 14%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Todd G. Deen - HELLO DOLLY - The Shawnee Playhouse 75%

Lucas Campbell Sound Design - PANDEMIC! A RADIO PLAY - Philadelphia Young Playwrights 25%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

THE TROUBLE WITH LOVE IS - Danny Murphy Productions 34%

DUETS: A VIRTUAL CABARET - A Jaedon Muhl Production 32%

A HOLIDAY AT HOME - Old Academy Players 21%

OA CABARET: A CURE FOR WHAT AILS YOU - Old Academy Players 13%

Best Streaming Play

PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Villanova 39%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Villanova 17%

110 STORIES - Forge Theatre 12%

THE GIRL WHO WOULD BE KING - Forge Theater 11%

PANDEMIC! A RADIO PLAY - Philadelphia Young Playwrights 10%

THE PLAGUE - Lantern Theater Company 6%

SET MODEL THEATRE - 1812 Productions 3%

ME AND THE DEVIL - Lantern Theater Company 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Michael Guerriere - HELLO DOLLY - The Shawnee Playhouse 21%

Connor Roberts - NEWSIES - Star of the Day 14%

Joseph Ambrosia - HELLO, DOLLY! - Shawnee Playhouse 11%

Ally Borgstrom - SHREK - SALT 7%

Anthony Kompa - NEWSIES - Star of the Day 5%

Liana Henrie - RENT - Facetime Theater 4%

Shy Torres - SHREK THE MUSICAL - MunOpCo Music Theatre 4%

Kimberly Mertz - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Pennsylvania Playhouse 4%

Sara Helmers - ANNIE - SALT 3%

Megan Fry - PIPPIN - Shawnee Playhouse 3%

Jack Ligenza - PIPPIN - Shawnee Playhouse 3%

Samantha Zosky - SHREK THE MUSICAL - MunOpCo Music Theatre 3%

Maya Maloskey - GREASE - Devon prep theater 3%

Danny Murphy - ANNIE - SALT 2%

Midge McClosky - PIPPIN - Shawnee Playhouse 2%

Monica Cole - IF/THEN - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

Bryan Mottershead - IF/THEN - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

Ryan Fogler - CAMELOT - Shawnee Playhouse 2%

Alyssa Cherewaty - IF/THEN - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

Elizabeth Marsh- Gilkeson - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Pennsylvania Playhouse 1%

Jaedon Muhl - AT THE STROKE OF MIDNIGHT - Pines Dinner Theatre 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Abigail Witt - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Shawnee Playhouse 31%

Allison Fisher - WONDER OF THE WORLD - Playcrafters 23%

Barb Hannevig - SILENT SKY - Playcrafters 18%

Elizabeth McDonald - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Shawnee Playhouse 17%

Joe Grahek - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Shawnee Playhouse 11%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Ryan Wolfe - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Villanova 23%

Carlene Lawson - SIX SLICES OF LIFE - Playcrafters 22%

Haseeb Waseem - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Villanova 18%

Daniel Gorman - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Villanova 12%

Daniel Gorman - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Villanova 11%

Cristian Rodriguez - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Villanova 10%

Mason Olshavsky - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Villanova 4%