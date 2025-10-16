Lantern Theater Company Will Open Shakespeare's MACBETH This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lantern Theater Company will continue its 2025/26 season with Macbeth, by William Shakespeare. Lantern Artistic Director Chares McMahon directs a cast of Lantern veterans led by Anthony Lawton and Karen Peakes and featuring Rachel Brodeur, Trevor William Fayle, J Hernandez, Eli Lynn, Jered McLenigan, Amanda Schoonover, and Frank X.

Macbeth runs Thursday, October 30 through Sunday, December 7, 2025, at St. Stephen’s Theater in Center City Philadelphia; a complete schedule of performances and audience enrichment events is included in the fact sheet below. Theater critics and members of the press planning coverage are invited to request press tickets for opening night on Wednesday, November 5 at 7 p.m. by contacting Emily Wilson at ewilson@lanterntheater.org.

The Fates weave a tangled web for the Thane of Glamis and his Lady. Tempted by a tantalizing prophecy, they risk everything in pursuit of overwhelming ambition and lust for power. For the first time on the Lantern mainstage, Macbeth will bring you into the propulsive action, dazzle you with some of Shakespeare's most indelible language, and leave you asking what you might give of yourself to achieve your heart's desire.

“This is Shakespeare's fastest moving, shortest, and most tightly plotted play,” said Charles McMahon. “Written at the height of his creative powers, Macbeth is powerful, exciting story-telling right from its opening scene to its devasting conclusion. It has some of Shakespeare's richest language and psychologically deep characterizations. We are very fortunate to have such gifted actors as Tony Lawton and Karen Peakes play the royal couple in our production.”

Lantern Theater Company will explore the multiple worlds of Macbeth on its Lantern Searchlight on Medium, available online at lanterntheater.org/searchlight. Articles will be published throughout the production’s run, including background on the play, its themes, and behind-the-scenes conversations with the artists.