LOVE IS AFOOT! Is Afoot At The Miller Center of the Arts This August

Nurturing new arts is not new for Reading, PA. Most recently, it's where two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony nominated playwright, Lynn Nottage's SWEAT got its wings.

That inspired Reading natives, Michael LaFata (Love Stinks, LLC) and Santo D. Marabella (Marabella Enterprises, LLC), to mount a workshop production of a new original musical romantic comedy, "Love Is Afoot!" Co-produced by the Greater Reading Alliance of Community Theatres, (GRACT), the hilarious romp is the classic boy meets girl, boy loses girl, boy gets girl love story turned upside-down. Think "Singin' in the Rain" by John Waters.

The musical takes place in 1940s Reading, PA with many local landmarks and Berks County locations mentioned throughout the story. The script was written by LaFata (ACME Comedy Theatre, UCB) and Perry Sachs (Happy Madison, SNL) and music by Sachs and jazz legend, Kevin Guillaume. The story is set in 1940s Reading, PA with a soundtrack that swings to a Big Band orchestra. Veteran Broadway star, Laura Bell Bundy (LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL, HAIRSPRAY) brings her deep theatrical roots on-board as Creative Producer. Please visit www.loveisafoot.com for more info, including the award-winning music, executive produced by maestro great, Tim Davis (GLEE, Barbra Streisand, BOY BAND).

The production is scheduled for this August 4, 5, 12 and 13, 2023 at the Click Here with an amazing cast of 17, a six-piece orchestra, and direction by Marabella.

Designed to gauge audience appeal and attract prospective producers and investors, the musical hopes to delight its first audiences with help from a talented creative team featuring: David McConnell, Marty Mellinger and Chris Heslop, music direction and arrangement; Amanda Phillips and Hope O'Pake, choreography; Megan T. Martin, hair/make-up; Lynne Burns and Steven Reidnauer, costumes; Rachel Degler, stage management; and, Tara Sands, production manager.

For more information on the project or to obtain tickets for a performance: https://www.loveisafoot.com/.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.