LOVE IS AFOOT! Is Afoot At The Miller Center of the Arts This August

A new original musical that pays homage to the Golden Era of Musicals of the 1940s with a modern 'twist'...opens August 4!

By: Jul. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 2 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
ABANDON ALL HOPE Off-Broadway Hit is Coming to Philadelphia's Beacon Church Photo 3 ABANDON ALL HOPE Off-Broadway Hit is Coming to Philadelphia's Beacon Church
Lehigh Valley Native Matt Bailey to Bring Mind-Reading Live Show to Bethlehem PA Photo 4 Lehigh Valley Native Matt Bailey to Bring Mind-Reading Live Show to Bethlehem PA

LOVE IS AFOOT! Is Afoot At The Miller Center of the Arts This August

LOVE IS AFOOT! Is Afoot At The Miller Center of the Arts This August

Nurturing new arts is not new for Reading, PA. Most recently, it's where two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony nominated playwright, Lynn Nottage's SWEAT got its wings.

That inspired Reading natives, Michael LaFata (Love Stinks, LLC) and Santo D. Marabella (Marabella Enterprises, LLC), to mount a workshop production of a new original musical romantic comedy, "Love Is Afoot!" Co-produced by the Greater Reading Alliance of Community Theatres, (GRACT), the hilarious romp is the classic boy meets girl, boy loses girl, boy gets girl love story turned upside-down. Think "Singin' in the Rain" by John Waters.

The musical takes place in 1940s Reading, PA with many local landmarks and Berks County locations mentioned throughout the story. The script was written by LaFata (ACME Comedy Theatre, UCB) and Perry Sachs (Happy Madison, SNL) and music by Sachs and jazz legend, Kevin Guillaume. The story is set in 1940s Reading, PA with a soundtrack that swings to a Big Band orchestra. Veteran Broadway star, Laura Bell Bundy (LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL, HAIRSPRAY) brings her deep theatrical roots on-board as Creative Producer. Please visit www.loveisafoot.com for more info, including the award-winning music, executive produced by maestro great, Tim Davis (GLEE, Barbra Streisand, BOY BAND).

The production is scheduled for this August 4, 5, 12 and 13, 2023 at the Click Here with an amazing cast of 17, a six-piece orchestra, and direction by Marabella.

Designed to gauge audience appeal and attract prospective producers and investors, the musical hopes to delight its first audiences with help from a talented creative team featuring: David McConnell, Marty Mellinger and Chris Heslop, music direction and arrangement; Amanda Phillips and Hope O'Pake, choreography; Megan T. Martin, hair/make-up; Lynne Burns and Steven Reidnauer, costumes; Rachel Degler, stage management; and, Tara Sands, production manager.

For more information on the project or to obtain tickets for a performance: https://www.loveisafoot.com/.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

1
Philadelphia Orchestra Cancels Spring 2024 California Tour Photo
Philadelphia Orchestra Cancels Spring 2024 California Tour

Due to unforeseen circumstances, The Philadelphia Orchestra has canceled all scheduled appearances in California in spring 2024.

2
Upper Darby Summer Stage to Present Rodgers & Hammersteins CINDERELLA: YOUTH EDITION Photo
Upper Darby Summer Stage to Present Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA: YOUTH EDITION

Upper Darby Summer Stage will welcome audiences to get swept up in the magic of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella: Youth Edition. With performances on August 2 and 3 at both 10:30am and 7:00pm, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella: Youth Edition tells the story of a mistreated young woman whose fairy godmother helps her to discover the magic within herself and sends her off to joyfully dance the night away at the ball.

3
The Polyphone Festival 2024 is Now Accepting Applications Photo
The Polyphone Festival 2024 is Now Accepting Applications

The Polyphone Festival of New Musicals at the University of the Arts is currently accepting applications for musicals for its 2024 Festival, to be held in Philadelphia in the Spring of 2024.

4
Discover The Music In Your Soul With MEMPHIS, Summer Stages 2023 Mainstage Production Photo
Discover The Music In Your Soul With MEMPHIS, Summer Stage's 2023 Mainstage Production

Upper Darby Summer Stage presents Memphis as the Mainstage production of its 48th season. A Broadway hit filled with laughs, thrills, and rock & roll music penned by Bon Jovi founding member David Bryan, Memphis is the winner of Broadway's 'triple crown' for Best Book, Best Original Score, and Best Musical.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023 Video Video: See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023
Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE's Gala Opening Video
Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE's Gala Opening
Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway Video
Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall Video
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Winter Wonderettes
Montgomery Theater (11/09-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mike Miller ♦ Mystifying Magic
Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater (8/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Princess Bride - An Inconceivable evening with Cary Elwes
Keswick Theatre (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Odyssey
Penn Live Arts (9/30-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella: Youth Edition
Upper Darby Performing Arts Center (8/02-8/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ladysitting - World Premiere!
Arden Theatre Company (1/18-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Raisin in the Sun
Bristol Riverside Theatre (1/30-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Malpaso Dance Company
Penn Live Arts (10/06-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
Montgomery Theater (10/13-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Unholy Wars
The Suzanne Roberts Theatre (9/21-10/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You