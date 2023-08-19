LET'S GROOVE TONIGHT Concert From No Name Pops to Be Held at The Kimmel Center in October

Let's Groove Tonight: Motown and The Philly Sound! is the first Kimmel Center concert performed by the No Name Pops, composed of the former musicians of the Philly POPS. It will take place on October 28 at 3 and 8 p.m. in Verizon Hall. Ticket prices begin at $41 and are available Click Here.

Conductor Herb Smith leads the full No Name Pops orchestra featuring special guests Chester Gregory, who played the role of Berry Gordon in Broadway's “Motown the Musical”, Brik.Liam, and Ashley Jayy. Titled Let's Groove Tonight: Motown and The Philly Sound, this symphonic experience presents Motown, Soul, R&B, as well as the famous hits of the Philly Sound with classic songs by artists like The Spinners, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Gamble & Huff, and The O'Jays. Some of the songs included will be “Me and Mrs. Jones” sung by Billy Paul, Gamble & Huff's “Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now”, “Hurt so Bad” recorded by Little Anthony and Diana Ross' “I'm Coming Out.”

Matthew Koveal, Executive Director of No Name Pops, is thrilled to present this concert in Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center and is appreciative of the tremendous support they have received since the orchestra launched in May 2023. He said, “Philadelphia deserves pops orchestral music in a straightforward, enjoyable experience. The name "No Name Pops" signifies the absence of musical limitations and obstacles in our pursuit of collaborating with all artists. This approach ensures that our exceptional art form remains accessible to everyone. Our commitment is underlined by the series of free concerts we've organized in various neighborhoods.

The musicians, represented by Jon Fink, cellist and founding board member of No Name Pops, have a mutual dedication to the music. Fink said, “We believe that our great city should have Pops music, so we came together to form the No Name Pops and provide this style of music to Philadelphia.” Councilmember Mark Squilla shared his appreciation of this new orchestra saying, “I am excited to have No Name Pops bring pops orchestral music to Philadelphia. I look forward to seeing them at their free performances on South Street, and then again at their first performance at the Kimmel Center. Let the music continue."

ABOUT CONDUCTOR Herb Smith:

Smith is widely known in both the classical and jazz worlds as an exciting performer who inspires musicians and audiences wherever he goes. Whether he is performing, conducting, teaching or composing, his expression of music draws from his multifaceted and dynamic musical experiences from around the world.

A regular guest conductor with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, Smith frequently conducts the Symphoria orchestra based in Syracuse, NY and currently directs the Eastman Youth Jazz Ensemble. He also guest conducts for All-State and All-County Bands, Orchestras and Jazz Ensembles across New York State. He recently conducted and curated a Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Brass performance of Copland's “Fanfare for the Common Man” at a Black Lives Matter rally and a concert honoring Harriet Tubman. An acclaimed trumpeter, Smith was recently voted “Best Instrumentalist” of Rochester 2022 by City Magazine, and he currently holds the third trumpet position in the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and the principal trumpet position in the Gateways Festival Orchestra which made their Carnegie Hall debut in April 2022.

ABOUT Chester Gregory:

Chester Gregory is an award-winning singer and actor. He was last seen starring in “Motown The Musical” as Berry Gordy. He was also in Broadway's “Hairspray”, “Tarzan”, “Cry-Baby” and “Sister Act”. Other credits include August Wilson's “Fences” and “Two Trains Running”. Gregory has toured nationally with “Dreamgirls”, “Sister Act” as well as his one-man show “The Eve of Jackie Wilson”. The recipient of many awards, Gregory is honored to have received the Jeff Award and a NAACP Theatre Award, and has been presented the key to the city of his hometown of Gary, Indiana and in East Chicago. He has also been chosen as an Honorary State Representative of Indiana and has received an Honorary Doctorate from his alma mater Columbia College Chicago. He is currently producing several projects and recordings.

ABOUT BRIK.LIAM:

An actor and singer, Brik.Liam has released many albums including an EP “What's the Matter, Brik”, has performed with some of the industry's brightest talent, and showcased his music across the globe from London to Russia and the Republic of Congo. He has toured the United States as an opening performer for Grammy winning artist PJ Morton during the 2018 More Gumbo tour as well as the 2019 Paul Tour. Brik.Liam is committed to creating and presenting new, impactful music and visual work to match. Audiences will appreciate his talent to fuse classic soul vibes like the sound of Marvin Gaye with the urban contemporary music fans are accustomed to today.

ABOUT ASHLEY JAYY:

Ashley Jayy is a highly sought-after singer, writer, and vocal arranger. Born and raised in Portland, under the influence of her musically inclined father, she was destined to sing the songs that resonate with the soul. With internationally renowned mentors like Prince who taught her the importance of using music to talk about the world, purpose and humanity through art to Jennifer Lopez's music director who believed in her great potential as an artist, Jayy's confidence grew. As a young person she won the youth division of the 2006 McDonald's Gospel Fest in Seattle and later she competed at the legendary Apollo Theater in New York. In 2017, she released a harmonizing video with R&B singer Tank that went viral. Her popularity on social media has given Ashley Jayy the opportunity to work with legends from Tank, Monica, Tevin Campbell, PJ Morton, Focus… and more.

About The No Name Pops

Founded in 2023, the No Name Pops is a new, versatile ensemble composed of the former musicians of the Philly Pops with a mission to deliver authentic, exceptional musical experiences in Philadelphia. Drawing from Philly's rich symphonic pops legacy, the orchestra melds tradition with an innovative approach unbound by musical genre for concert experiences that will entertain and empower the entire community.

The No Name Pops continues Philly's long tradition of symphonic pops performance with no nonsense and no musical bounds. The musicians bring their wide-ranging experience and passion for music to create performances that have audiences standing on their feet and dancing in the aisles. Because music should be accessible for all, and in all places - not just the concert hall, the No Name Pops provides free concerts throughout the region and has been invited to perform in a variety of venues. The goal is to engage new audiences, build bridges and break barriers contributing a unique voice to the soundtrack of Philadelphia life. The upcoming No Name Pops orchestra series at the Kimmel Center is an exciting partnership that showcases the staggering legacy of the musicians. With guest artists and innovative programming, they present an incomparable musical experience that transcends genre and venue.

Tickets for October 28 are available at the Kimmel Cultural Campus or by calling Ticket Philadelphia at 215-893-1999.

