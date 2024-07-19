LEGALLY BLONDE JUNIOR to be Presented at the Shawnee Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Shawnee Playhouse, celebrating its forty-fifth season, will present Legally Blonde Junior, from July 26th through August 10th, 2024. Directed and choreographed by Cordelia D'Orsi, and entirely comprised of an accomplished teenage cast, this fun-filled, high-energy musical showcases top talent from The Poconos, including Mikaela Lipitz as Elle Woods, Alexander Diduca as Warner Huntington III., and Thomas Russo as Emmett Forrest. This enthusiastic, lively rendition also features Julianna Mosser as Vivienne Kensington, Finn Feeney as Professor Callahan, Della Baird as Paulette, and Teagan Maltempo as Brooke.

Legally Blonde Junior is the hilarious and entertaining story of Elle Woods, as she evolves from blonde, boy crazy, sorority-sister and fashionista into a capable, independent, intelligent, socially conscientious free-thinker, and a true force to be reckoned with. Heartbroken by her recent breakup with Harvard-bound Warner Huntington III, Elle applies to and gets accepted to that same Ivy League University, and breaks down all barriers and stereotypes along the way. Her college journey leads her to the true meaning of sisterhood, the importance of ethical responsibility, and an unexpected, newfound love and friendship with Emmett Forrest. This entertaining musical is chock full of upbeat and lively singing and dancing numbers that will enlighten and inspire the audience to "Bend and Snap" along with its delightful cast.

This cheery, positive production showcases many talented performers that audiences have come to know and love, including Christina Carlin as Margot, Isabelle Law as Serena, Zoey Charles as Pilar, Kira Kuznetsov as Enid Hoops, Saturn Coyne as Aaron Schultz, Olivia Applewhite as Sundeep Agrawal, and Peter Valcukas as Kyle. This riveting rendition also features Hugh Rothweiler as Professor Winthrop, Reagan Renner as Professor Lowell, Keegan Henning as Professor Pforzheimer, Violet Kastner as Saleswoman, Finn Naughton and Patrick Houser as Grandmaster Chad, Emily Tommasino as Whitney, L.J. Horvath as Dewey, Cadence Bohdal as Cashier/Judge, Esther Vough as Chutney, Kyra Lavine-Ertle as Kate, Sofia Kreider as Store Manager, Carly Merkin as Kiki, Anya Cameron as Stylist, and Isabella Cameron as Sabrina.

Produced by Charles and Ginny Kirkwood, and under the direction of Midge McClosky, executive director of the Shawnee Playhouse, this spirited musical is also comprised of a strong and energetic dance ensemble cast, including Anya Cameron, Madelynn Drivon, Kyra Lavine-Ertle, Sienna Garry, and Madison Zorn as The Delta Nu Sorority. Isabella Cameron, Layla Lavine-Ertle, and Wihanny Fernandez, are featured as The Prisoners. Salon Clients include Carly Merklin, Merissa Megna, Adeline Houser, and Yanessa Maimones. Harvard Students include Laylla Andersen, Abigail Weidenbaum, Olivia Applewhite, and Patrick Houser.

The creative crew for Legally Blonde Junior features a skillful technical team, including Cordelia D'Orsi as both director and choreographer, Rocco Martincic as assistant director and sound technician, Hannah Confalone as music director and lighting technician, Kendall Garrett as stage manager, Riley Henderson and William McClosky as costumers, Kenneth Card as promotional photographer, Robert McClosky as media manager, and Samantha Cameron as press writer.

Showtimes, dates, and ticket prices are as follows:

11:00am: July 27th, and August 2nd, 3rd, 9th, and 10th

7:00pm: July 26th, and August 2nd and 9th

A special sensory-friendly performance is scheduled for the August 9th 11:00 am show.

Tickets are $13.00 each, for all ages, $28.00 each, for a meal and a show (children twelve and under), and $43.00 each, for a meal and a show (ages thirteen and up).

______________________________________________________________________

For more information on show dates, times, and to purchase tickets online, please visit The Shawnee Playhouse at www.shawneeplayhouse.org. If you need further assistance, please call the Shawnee Playhouse Box Office at 570-421-5093. Enjoy the show!

