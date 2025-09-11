LEGALLY BLONDE JR and More Set for The Barnstormers Theater 2025/26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Barnstormers Theater has revealed its 2025/2026 season, filled with musicals, comedies, mysteries, and special events that will entertain audiences of all ages.

The season kicks off with the cult-favorite musical Ride The Cyclone (October 24th, 25th, 31st & November 1st), followed by Neil Simon's classic comedy The Odd Couple (December 4th, 5th, 6th, 12th & 13th). February brings intrigue and laughter with A Murder Mystery (February 6th, 7th, 8th, 13th & 14th), while March spotlights young talent with the Barnstormers Youth Theater production of Legally Blonde Jr. (March 13th, 14th, 20th & 21st). The season concludes with the zany musical comedy Meshuggah-Nuns in May 2026 (dates to be announced soon).

In addition to these mainstage productions, The Barnstormers will also host special events, fundraisers, and community programs throughout the year.

Founded in 1909, The Barnstormers Theater has been a cornerstone of the local arts scene for more than a century, providing a welcoming stage for performers and audiences alike.