Krissy Fraelich to Join Kelly Briggs In Concert At Gateway

Philadelphia favorite, Krissy Fraelich, will join Broadway Veteran Kelly Briggs( Les Miserables, CATS) in concert at the Gateway Playhouse on Sunday April 3rd at 3pm.

Also performing will be Jerry Christakos (Kiss Of The Spider Woman, Jekyll & Hyde) and musical director John McMahon (Prince Of Central Park).

The afternoon concert will be celebrating friendships and the retirement of Executive Director Keith Cooper.

Krissy Fraelich is ecstatic to be a part of this evening with her dear friend, Kelly Briggs.

Krissy was last seen as Donna Sheridan in MAMMA MIA at the Media Theatre. Other credits include Diana in NEXT TO NORMAL (Arden Theatre, Media Theatre) Mamma Rose in GYPSY (Media Theatre) Eva Peron in EVITA (Walnut Street Theatre) Emily Hobbs in ELF (Walnut Street Theatre, Media Theatre) the Witch in INTO THE WOODS (Theatre Horizon) and Dot/Marie in SUNDAY....PARK WITH GEORGE (Arden Theatre), Ellen in MISS SAIGON (Lenape PAC). Krissy made her Broadway debut in Frank Wildhorns THE CIVIL WAR, directed by Jerry Zaks. She also toured the country as the Narrator in JOSEPH...TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT.

For tickets please call 609-653-0553 or purchase online at www.gatewaybythebay.org

Gateway Playhouse is located at 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point,NJ 08244