KINKY BOOTS, ANNIE & More Lead Philadelphia's October Theater Top 10

Philadelphia is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. This month's offerings include Kinky Boots, Travesties, Annie and more!

Kinky Boots

Fulton Theatre - September 20, 2022 through October 23, 2022

Charlie Price reluctantly inherits his father's shoe factory. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible...and discover that, when you change your mind about someone, you can change your whole world.

Travesties

Lantern Theater Company - September 08, 2022 through October 09, 2022

Zurich, 1917. In Tom Stoppard's Tony Award-winning comic masterpiece, obscure British diplomat Henry Carr and Dadaist Tristan Tzara are in love with Cecily and Gwendolen, who are both in love with someone named Jack. Carr stages a production of The Importance of Being Earnest with James Joyce, and the action gets heated when Vladimir Lenin bursts onto the scene. Soon everyone in neutral Switzerland is at war over the question, "What does it mean to be an artist and a revolutionary?"

Pinkalicious The Musical

The Keswick Theatre - November 06, 2022 through November 06, 2022

Pinkalicious the Musical is coming to the Keswick Theatre on November 6th at 3pm.Pinkalicious can't stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor's office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe - a dream come true for this pink loving enthusiast. But when her hue goes too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out how to get out of this predicament.

A Leg Up

Bristol Riverside Theatre - September 20, 2022 through October 09, 2022

A world premiere comedy for the 21st century!Charles family money is gone, and his rich wife wants a divorce. His future rests on the new XR3000, an intelligent prosthetic leg designed for the US senator who is running for president. Unfortunately, the leg is malfunctioning. Designed to interact with the conscious mind, instead its interacting with the subconscious, randomly kicking people it doesnt like and playing footsie with those it does. Meanwhile, Charles Ukrainian maid is threatening to quit, his gold-digging mistress announces shes pregnant, his business partner has her eye on his wife, the Senator is secretly having an affair with the leg designer, and its not even lunchtime yet.

Annie

Miller Theater - October 11, 2022 through October 16, 2022

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production just as you remember it and just when we need it most.ANNIE, directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.

the pigeon

The Strides Collective - October 06, 2022 through October 16, 2022

Declan Barkin is missing. When his brother Adam shows up in Denver to investigate the disappearance, he connects with Nate, who swears he barely knows Declan but when a perplexing building manager, a curious roommate, and a bird on the fire escape interfere, Nate finds himself face-to-face with the very thing he has been trying to avoid. the pigeon. examines the truths we hide, the lies we craft, and the world we wish was right outside our window.

Josiah for President

Bird-in-Hand Stage - August 18, 2022 through October 21, 2022

After throwing in the towel on his presidential campaign, former Congressman Mark Stedman meets Josiah Stoltzfus and learns more from the Amish farmer in a few hours than in his many years in office. Stedman believes that someone like Josiah should be running the country. Not a career politician, but someone with a little old-fashioned common sense, someone whos not afraid of rolling up his sleeves and getting his hands dirty. Without Josiahs knowledge, Stedman introduces him as a write-in candidate and does everything in his power to make sure Josiah gets elected.Presented in partnership with Blue Gate Musicals, the creative team behind The Confession and Half-Stitched, this captivating journey, full of light-hearted antics, is brought to life by a talented cast of professionals including several veterans of the Bird-in-Hand Stage. This hit musical consistently plays to sold-out audiences and we are excited to welcome it back to our stage.

Once On This Island

Temple Theaters - October 13, 2022 through October 22, 2022

One of the most beloved musicals in Broadway history, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND tells the epic story of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who, guided by island gods, sets out on a remarkable journey to follow her heart and find her place in the world. Based on Hans Christian Andersons The Little Mermaid, the musical tells a story of racial and class divide, of tragedy, of love, and of hope.

Lizzie: The Musical

1st Street Players - October 21, 2022 through October 23, 2022

A face-melting Rock Musical about the infamous Lizzie Borden. LIZZIE is four women fronting a six-piece rock band. LIZZIE is Rage! Sex! Betrayal! BLOODY MURDER! LIZZIE is American mythology set to a blistering rock score.Please note: performances are NOT at our theater in Birdsboro, but will instead be at Tuned Up Brewing 135 N. Main St. Spring City PA 19475.***Please be aware that "Lizzie" is best suited for mature audiences, as it contains strong language, sexual situations, violence, and abuse. Parental advisory suggested, and supervision required, for any audience member under the age of 18.

SAW The Musical : The Unauthorized Parody of Saw

The Adrienne Theater - Mainstage - October 14, 2022 through October 30, 2022

From the Producer/Conciever of Dex!: A Killer A Musical and the Halloween hit The Rat Pack Undead, comes SAW The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw premiering at The Adrienne Theaters Mainstage in Philadelphia in its first production ever! Directed by Tony Award Winner Stephanie Rosenberg, this musical is not be missed the Saw fan and Halloween lover alike. Be the first to see it in this out of town tryout this Halloween Season before it hits the road on tour and Off-Broadway!

