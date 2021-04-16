IS THERE STILL SEX IN THE CITY Will Be Performed at Bucks County Playhouse This Summer

Aligning with the predictions that 2021 will produce a new, post-quarantine "summer of love," Candace Bushnell, the critically acclaimed, international best-selling author and creator of SEX AND THE CITY, will bring her saucy humor and spot-on insights into life, love and relationships to Pennsylvania's Bucks County Playhouse with her all-new show, "Is There Still Sex in the City?"

At a press event held on April 15, 2021 at the iconic New Hope venue, the Playhouse's trio of Tony Award winning producers - Alexander Fraser, Robyn Goodman and Josh Fiedler - officially announced that Bucks County Playhouse will present a workshop of the show, produced by Marc Johnston, for a month-long engagement. The production will play in front of a limited live, socially distanced audience.

"Is There Still Sex in the City?" written by and starring Candace Bushnell, will make its debut on June 22, 2021 and will run through July 18, 2021. Bucks County Playhouse Artistic Associate Lorin Latarro (Broadway's "Mrs. Doubtfire") will provide staging. This will be the eighth world-premiere at Bucks County Playhouse since 2012.

From her arrival in New York City alone with $20 in her pocket, to working her way up the ladder, to secrets behind the creation of Sex and the City and finding herself single again in her 50's ... the always provocative Candace Bushnell has a lot to say about sex, feminism, fashion, Cosmopolitans, Manolos, girlfriends, men and New York City!

"I first met Candace through David Foster and we immediately became fast friends," says Producer Marc Johnston. "We both share a love of the theatre, and Candace told me she wanted to do a show based on her life. Before long, she was writing fervently, acting everything for me that she had written that week. It became clear that Candace was creating a new show that needed to be seen. It became my goal to get it on the stage. I am thankful that Bucks County Playhouse is giving us the opportunity to bring the show to New Hope, workshop it in front of an audience, and we hope, send it to New York and around the world."

"We are so proud to present this show and have Candace, Marc and Lorin here working on something new," says Executive Producer Robyn Goodman. "Women of all generations can empathize with Candace. When my female friends and I read Candace's columns and books we not only wanted to be her, but she freed us to talk honestly about sex and gave us the confidence to be ourselves and pursue our dreams."

"I was truly moved by Candace's own story. Like her and so many of our peers, I found myself in midlife, starting over in New York City," says Producing Director Alexander Fraser. "A cross between Nora Ephron and Dorothy Parker, Candace is a funny, touching and outrageous storyteller, with a life story that's universal."

"I'm so excited to share the story of how it all began.... How a young woman reinvented her life and in the process created a cultural phenomenon," says Candace Bushnell. "Working with a company like Bucks County Playhouse and creating a show has been a dream of mine since I first arrived in New York, back in the late 70's. I'm thrilled to be working with such an amazing group of people."

Bucks County Playhouse Artistic Associate Anna Louizos is Production Designer. Lighting Designer is Travis McHale. Matt Given is Sound Designer. Projection Designer is Ethan Noble.

The production will play Tuesdays through Sundays. A full performance calendar is available at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org. Tickets to "Is There Still Sex in the City?" are now on sale. Due to social distancing, tickets must be purchased in pods of two or more. Tickets start at $45. For complete details, and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org or call 215-862-2121.