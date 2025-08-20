I AM GOING TO DIE (And All They Gave Me Were These Lousy Cupcakes) to Debut at Philadelphia Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LibLab Productions will debut of its new experimental improv play, I Am Going to Die (And All They Gave Me Were These Lousy Cupcakes), at the Philadelphia Fringe Festival. Premiering at the Yellow Bicycle Theater from September 18-21, the show tackles the profound themes of death and grief with a unique blend of audience participation and humor.

Written by Lochlan MacLean and February Schneck, the play, colloquially known as "Lousy Cupcake," centers on "The Figure," a character who works with the audience to discover who they are and what their life was all about.

Through a new improv persona created each night, the play demonstrates how the experiences of life and death are universal, regardless of who we are. It explores the dual perspectives of a person facing their own mortality and a person processing the loss of a loved one, seeking to open up crucial conversations around these difficult topics.

The production holds a particularly poignant origin story. Lochlan MacLean wrote the original concept for the play after receiving a terminal diagnosis, which offered a new perspective on life and death. Following their passing, close friend February Schneck completed the original script and, with the support of MacLean's community, produced it as a ten-minute play. Since then, Schneck has adapted the show into its current full-length format, workshopping it at Ithaca College.