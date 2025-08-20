 tracker
I AM GOING TO DIE (And All They Gave Me Were These Lousy Cupcakes) to Debut at Philadelphia Fringe

Performances will run from September 18-21.

By: Aug. 20, 2025
I AM GOING TO DIE (And All They Gave Me Were These Lousy Cupcakes) to Debut at Philadelphia Fringe Image
LibLab Productions will debut of its new experimental improv play, I Am Going to Die (And All They Gave Me Were These Lousy Cupcakes), at the Philadelphia Fringe Festival. Premiering at the Yellow Bicycle Theater from September 18-21, the show tackles the profound themes of death and grief with a unique blend of audience participation and humor.

Written by Lochlan MacLean and February Schneck, the play, colloquially known as "Lousy Cupcake," centers on "The Figure," a character who works with the audience to discover who they are and what their life was all about.

Through a new improv persona created each night, the play demonstrates how the experiences of life and death are universal, regardless of who we are. It explores the dual perspectives of a person facing their own mortality and a person processing the loss of a loved one, seeking to open up crucial conversations around these difficult topics.

The production holds a particularly poignant origin story. Lochlan MacLean wrote the original concept for the play after receiving a terminal diagnosis, which offered a new perspective on life and death. Following their passing, close friend February Schneck completed the original script and, with the support of MacLean's community, produced it as a ten-minute play. Since then, Schneck has adapted the show into its current full-length format, workshopping it at Ithaca College.




