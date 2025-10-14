Hedgerow Theatre Company Unveils 2025–26 Mainstage Season and New Accessibility Initiatives

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hedgerow Theatre Company has announced four new productions for its 2025–26 Mainstage season, along with expanded accessibility initiatives to enhance audience experience.

The Rose Valley-based company will introduce Watch Word Live smart glasses, which provide customizable, real-time captioning for live performances—making Hedgerow the third North American theatre to offer the technology, alongside People’s Light and Arden Theatre Company.

“Our 2025–26 Season brings together extraordinary artists, regional premieres, and exciting innovations in accessibility,” said Marcie Bramucci, Executive Artistic Director. “It feels important to be together and to share in delight. These plays bring singularly human experiences—with all the quirks, flaws, and surprises—that remind us what it means to connect.”

The 2025–26 Mainstage Season

Fly Me to the Moon

By Marie Jones | October 15–November 2, 2025 | Directed by Emma Gibson

Northern Irish playwright Marie Jones’s sharp comedy follows two overworked care workers whose day takes an outrageous turn when temptation meets opportunity. Featuring Marcia Saunders and Susan McKey, the play combines warmth, wit, and farce in a story about ordinary people faced with extraordinary choices.

Little Women (Regional Premiere)

Adapted by Kate Hamill | November 26–December 31, 2025 | Directed by Abby Weissman

Hedgerow presents the regional premiere of Kate Hamill’s fresh, modern adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s beloved novel. With live musical accompaniment, this Little Women celebrates sisterhood, imagination, and resilience through the lives of Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth March.

Draw the Circle (Regional Premiere)

By Mashuq Mushtaq Deen | January 16–February 1, 2026 | Directed by Andrew Watring

A one-person autobiographical play by Mashuq Mushtaq Deen, Draw the Circle explores gender, identity, and belonging through the perspectives of those closest to the playwright. Called “a masterful act of writing” (DC Metro Theater Arts), the work examines what it means to live authentically and love fully.

Dear Jack, Dear Louise (Regional Premiere)

By Ken Ludwig | February 11–March 1, 2026 | Directed by Peter Reynolds

Two strangers fall in love through letters in this romantic comedy based on playwright Ken Ludwig’s parents’ real-life World War II correspondence. Winner of the Helen Hayes Award for Best New Play (2020), Dear Jack, Dear Louise is a heartwarming story of hope, humor, and connection across distance.

Accessibility and Subscription Options

Hedgerow continues its commitment to inclusion with new accessibility offerings, including Watch Word Live smart glasses, audio description, and relaxed performances. Subscriptions start at $95, with packages including preview, opening night, happy hour, matinee, and flex pass options.

Subscriptions and single tickets are available at www.hedgerowtheatre.org or by calling 610-565-4211. Smart-glasses inventory is limited and can be reserved in advance via company@hedgerowtheatre.org.

Following the Mainstage season, Hedgerow will begin a major renovation in spring 2026, supported by the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), to further improve accessibility in its historic building.