HARD ROAD TO HEAVEN Delays First Preview at Bucks County Playhouse

Bucks County Playhouse has announced the world premiere of the new country musical “Hard Road to Heaven” will delay its debut by one day. Initially set to begin preview performances February 28, the production will now begin March 1, prior to a March 8 opening night. The production will play at the historic New Hope venue through March 23.

In addition, a Pay-What-You-Can performance, previously scheduled for February 28 was moved to Tuesday, March 4 at 7:30 pm. No other performances are affected by the change.

With songwriters from both the musical theatre and country music worlds, “Hard Road to Heaven” is a powerful new musical that explores the heart and soul of country music through the themes of fame, family, and faith. Jenny Dixon, the reigning queen of country, navigates the ups and downs of a superstar career and the gospel-singing family she left behind. With unforgettable songs and a gripping narrative, “Hard Road to Heaven” is a tale of ambition, sacrifice, and the unbreakable bonds of family.

Tickets to “Hard Road to Heaven” start at $39. Student rush tickets of $20 are available for all performances (based on availability). Official opening night is Saturday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. “Hard Road to Heaven” will play the following schedule: Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, with matinees on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 1:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased now via the Bucks County Playhouse box office by calling (215) 862-2121, or online.

