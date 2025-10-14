GREETINGS FROM CONSHOHOCKEN, PA Springsteen Exhibition is Coming to Coll's Custom Framing & Gallery

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Coll's Custom Framing & Gallery will present "Greetings From Conshohocken, PA," a special exhibition celebrating Bruce Springsteen's legacy and coinciding with the release of the highly anticipated biopic "Deliver Me From Nowhere."

Opening with a reception on Saturday, October 25 from 11am to 3pm, the event will feature light refreshments, live music and appearances by several acclaimed photographers. The exhibition will continue through Thursday, November 6, 2025, during regular gallery hours. Admission is free, and all works are available to purchase.

Among the exhibition highlights are more than a dozen limited-edition fine art photographs from the late Phil Ceccola, a Conshohocken native renowned for his striking early images of Springsteen. Ceccola captured some of the most iconic moments of Springsteen's career beginning with his earliest gigs at The Main Point in 1973. Many of the featured works include rare images from Springsteen's early "bearded years" and the mid-1970s. Though Ceccola passed away in 2003, his brother Russ Ceccola has made available a selection of previously unseen photographs, and he will be present at the opening reception to share stories behind these historic images.

In addition to Ceccola's work, the exhibition will showcase photographs by other renowned local Springsteen photographers including Alex Lowy's classic photograph of Bruce Springsteen performing in front of Philadelphia City Hall. Visitors will also have the opportunity to view and purchase a specially curated collection of rare memorabilia, including hand-signed items, a signed guitar, and vintage concert posters.

Exhibition Hours:

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday: 9:30am - 5:30pm

Thursday: 9:30am - 6:30pm

Saturday: 9:30am - 4:00pm

Closed on Sundays