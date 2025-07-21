FRATERNITY by Jeff Stetson to be Presented at Theatre In The X

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre in the X will present its summer production of Fraternity, a thought-provoking drama by acclaimed playwright Jeff Stetson. With performances running August 21 - 24 at Malcolm X Park, Fraternity brings together a dynamic cast featuring titans of Philadelphia stage and screen including Brian Anthony Wilson and rising young talent. The show examines urgent questions about power, legacy, and what it means to be a Black man in America.

"At a time when divisions seem sharper than ever, Fraternity challenges us to confront the tensions within our own communities - and to imagine what real unity might require" says director and Theatre in the X leader Eric Carter. "Theatre in the X is proud to bring this urgent, thought-provoking work to life in the heart of West Philly, where Black stories deserve to be seen, heard, and wrestled with in public space."

Set against the backdrop of an elite Black men's social club, the play unfolds as a meeting of influential men wrestles with a provocative question: should they back a controversial political candidate who shares their identity but not their values? As tensions rise, the characters must confront personal beliefs, political ambition, religious convictions, and generational divides.

Fraternity features Brian Anthony Wilson, Carlo Campbell, Ozzie Jones, Steve Crum, Walter DeShields, Steve Wright, and Leon Alexander.

Admission is free and available to the public at Malcolm X Park (5100 Pine St, Philadelphia). Audience members should BYOC (bring your own chair) and will experience a block-party like atmosphere before the show. Shows are August 21 and 22 at 7PM and August 23 and 24 at 5PM. For more information, visit theatreinthex.com.