Double Feature of Inventive New Underground Films Will Premiere at PhilaMOCA 

"Spirit Riser" is a new feature film created by NYC's Dylan Mars Greenberg, who describes it as "homemade".

"It was a family affair and stars my real life little sister" says Greenberg. "We made it over the course of six years, and a lot of it was shot on sets I made in my parent's house. Amanda Flowers is the star and one of my closest friends. So it really felt like making an arts and crafts project together, just on a bigger scale."

The film is set to make its Philadelphia premiere at beloved local venue PhilaMOCA on Sunday July 28, as part of a double feature with Tate Hoffmaster's Psychic Vampire. Hoffmaster and Greenberg work closely together and Greenberg co-produced, shot and acted in the debut feature film from the Pennsylvania native and film prodigy.

The star-studded cast of Spirit Riser includes acclaimed actors Amanda Flowers, Lynn Lowry, known for her role in David Cronenberg's "Shivers," Whitney Moore of "Satanic Panic" and "Birdemic" fame, along with the dynamic duo of Kansas Bowling and Parker Love Bowling, whos screen credits include Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood". Lloyd Kaufman, the legendary founder of Troma Entertainment, martial artist Jesse Yungbei and the iconic Cherie Currie round out this impressive ensemble. The film is also narrated by film legend Michael Madsen. The film is dedicated to cast member Alan Merrill, a legendary rock and roll musician who passed away during the film's production in 2020.

Spirit Riser previously premiered at NYC's Museum of the Moving Image and was an official selection at the Athens International Film Festival .

Psychic Vampire is the debut feature from Tate Hoffmaster and features appearances from Pennsylvania icon Mr. Lobo as well as a cast of Lancaster natives including Hoffmaster, Bailey Monroe and Kaatia Fedrow.

The films will be premiering as part of Bloodsick Underground Cinema, a new screening series created by Philadelphia filmmaker and artist Brewce Longo.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at: https://tinyurl.com/SpiritRiserPhilly

