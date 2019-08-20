Da Vinci Art Alliance Announces Two October 2019 Exhibitions In Philadelphia
Da Vinci Art Alliance in Philadelphia is proud to announce two October exhibitions that will be presented at DVAA's gallery, located at 704 Catherine Street. Temple of Sirius and Not-So-Fast Last Judgment will be on display from October 6 through October 27, 2019.
Curated by Malachi Lily, alongside Technical Director D'Andre Jarod Smith, Temple of Sirius is described as a sacred site of Black Divinity, a sanctuary in honor of African astrological ancestry, the divine present, and the future, all existing in one moment. Lily calls the exhibition "a declaration, a war-cry, and a lullaby. Together these voices proclaim that their experience is divine. Their present existence is of their own creation; it is holy and infinite." The exhibition will feature works by Obsidian Bellis (they/them), ocean (oh-shuawn; they/them), Alex Farr (they/them), and Vitche-Boul Ra (Lix Vaïd or Vaïd), and more to be announced. October 6 is the opening reception including singing, poetry and performances from 12PM - 5PM.
In Gallery 2, John James Pron will present a solo exhibition called Not-So-Fast Last Judgment. The work is Pron's response to Michelangelo's Last Judgement, which presents belief in the Second Coming. Pron's "Not-so-Fast Last Judgement" is 9-feet high, 14-feet long, and comprised of 28 interconnected drawings on one wall, part of a site-specific installation, meant to be a place of quiet contemplation, a setting to meditate on the diversity of this world. The other walls of this "secular sanctum" are a call to action: what can one poor architect do to raise awareness and propose solutions? October 20 is a reception from 2PM to 5PM.
For more information, visit http://www.davinciartalliance.org.