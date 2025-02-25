DENTRO Comes to Penn Live Arts Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Penn Live Arts will present the U.S. premiere of Dentro (Inside), A true story, if you think so, an award-winning theatrical production by Giuliana Musso, one of Italy’s most provocative voices in contemporary theatre. Dentro will be performed in Italian with English supertitles March 13-15 at the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

A critically acclaimed play, Dentro explores the traumatic effects of silence when abuse occurs within a family. A mother discovers the worst of truths, a father is innocent until proven otherwise. Waves of doctors, social workers and other “helpers” further the secret’s concealment. Not documentary theatre but an investigation of a current happening, Dentro is not a study of violence but rather of the hiding of violence, and an exploration of the silencing of the truth. “Inside is clear, spacious, incisive: hard to forget, said Corriere della Sera while La Repubblica Roma calls it “a delicate and disturbing gem.”



Content advisory: Dentro explores topics that may be difficult for some audience members. Please use discretion and note that this play is not suitable for children.



“Dentro is the staging of my encounter with a woman and her secret story,” says playwright and director Giuliana Musso, who also performs in the play alongside actor Maria Ariis. “On stage, I treat my character as though it were myself. I have chosen this method for the dramatic treatment of a theme that is so hard to deal with. The central matter is not the suffering of the victim, but rather how we relate to this type of situation when we encounter it.”

The U.S. premiere of Dentro is held in conjunction with the annual conference of the American Association for Italian Studies, hosted by the University of Pennsylvania. Following performances with Penn Live Arts, Dentro’s U.S. tour continues on to Michigan State University on March 20 and The Ohio State University on March 24 and 25.

