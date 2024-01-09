Crossroads Comedy Theater to Present A Week Of Love-Filled Comedy This February In Rittenhouse

When watching a romantic comedy, do you ever think: “I could write this!” This February, spice up your Valentine's season with Crossroads Comedy Theater and their fully improvised Rom-Com event where the Not Yet Rated cast will create an unpredictable and dynamic love story based on your suggestions! This event is just one of their hilarious offerings the week of February 8. Others include “Zip Zap Love” (based on The Dating Game), a “Nitty Gritty” A Philly Love Story, and more. These performances promise unforgettable date-night experiences that will leave you laughing, swooning, and cheering for love.

Don't miss this love-filled comedy extravaganza. All performances take place at Plays & Players Theatre, 1714 Delancey Place, Philadelphia, PA 19103. For tickets to these events and more, visit Click Here. Details below!

AN IMPROVISED ROM-COM

2/8 - 2/10 and 2/14, 8:30 - 9:30pm

Forget everything you know about love and discover it all once again with the seventh annual performance run of our Improvised Rom-Com! Using the classic tropes of romantic comedies and audience suggestions, the hilarious Not Yet Rated cast will create a completely improvised unlikely love story based on your suggestion of a title. Featuring Hopeless romantics, Klutzes, Uptight Bosses, Players, Journalists on Assignment, Free Spirits, and love, actually! Will they or won't they, do they or don't they, will they again?? We don't know! Let's find out together. No script. No props. No idea what's gonna happen.

Featuring Keane Cobb, Kelly Conrad, Matt Garren, Brendan Manklang Kingston, Marcely Jean-Pierre, Dara Lyons, Stacie Lyons, and Rob O'Neill.

THE NITTY GRITTY: A PHILLY LOVE STORY

2/8, 7-8pm

Welcome to Nitty Gritty: A Philly Love Story – a captivating live comedy show that brings the vibrant narratives of Philly's best storytellers to the forefront. Join us for an evening filled with laughter, heartwarming moments, cringe, ick, and genuine connections as performers share their unique experiences of living, loving, and dating in this jawn.

ZIP ZAP LOVE

2/9, 7-8pm

Zip Zap Love is an improv comedy show based on the classic dating show “The Dating Game”. A lucky group of enormous personalities compete for the opportunity to go on a date with a single bachelor/bachelorette. The bachelor/bachelorette will eliminate contestants based on their responses to questions they are asked until only one contestant remains. Be prepared to laugh as the only thing larger than the contestants thirst for a date, is their personalities.

STUDY HALL: COMEDY INSPIRED BY LECTURES

2/10, 7-8pm

Study Hall is now in session! This long running comedy show mixes real lectures with improv comedy to create a show that is both entertaining and educational! Guests from all walks of life will lecture on a topic they are familiar with after which our cast of amazing improvisers will use what they learned (or didn't learn) to create hilarious scenes right before your eyes!

PAY WHAT YOU CAN IMPROV BASICS WORKSHOP

2/10, 4-6pm

This pay what you want workshop will teach you the building blocks of improv in a fun and supportive environment. You will see that improv is not just for performers, but is for everyone. The skills learned in our classes go beyond the stage and can benefit you in your everyday life and work! Improve communication, build self-confidence, think more positively, embrace collaboration, meet new people, and have more fun! These are just a few of the concepts we will touch on in this workshop through a series of fun exercises and games. Whether you have no performance aspirations or you are taking the first step on your journey to being a performer - this is for you!

ABOUT CROSSROADS COMEDY THEATER

Crossroads Comedy Theater is a roaming home for comedy shows, performing arts and comedy classes, and pop culture podcasts, founded in Philadelphia in 2021 by Mike Marbach, who previously served as Education Director (2011-2017) and Artistic Director (2017-2020) at Philly Improv Theater. Crossroads has trained hundreds of Philadelphia area residents giving them skills that go beyond the stage and page and help them in their everyday life and work. Whether you want to get involved, learn a new skill, sit back and watch, kick back and listen, or give back by helping us support Philly artists - Crossroads has a way for you to do it!

