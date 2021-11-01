Crossroads Comedy Theater Returns This December With Special Holiday Programming, Performances, and Education Classes

Ho, Ho, Ho! Crossroads Comedy Theater, home to some of Philadelphia's most recognized comedy shows and programs, such as Not Yet Rated and Study Hall, returns this December to present their first ever holiday programs and performances, featuring limited engagement festive and funny events, including the company's first annual Christmas variety show. In addition to celebrating the season, Crossroads is offering new year's classes, a perfect holiday gift for the comedy lover on your gift list.

"This holiday season, Crossroads will feature special, one night only holiday themed shows that are sure to get you in the spirit," said Crossroads Artistic Director and Founder Michael Marbach. "Not Yet Rated is back with an Improvised Holiday Horror Comedy, Deck the (Study) Halls will feature holiday-themed lectures, and Winter Wonderjawn will celebrate the season with Philly's best performers, including sketch, stand-up, storytelling, music, burlesque, and more. Whether you see one show or see them all, there's no place like Crossroads for the holidays."

Borrowed Time Featuring Keane Cobb, Smoke Break, and Hoffman

12/16 | 7:30pm - 8:30pm | $8 through 12/15. $10 after.

Theatre Exile, 1340 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Borrowed Time is a comedy showcase featuring a mix of improv and stand-up. Each show features different acts not produced by Crossroads, so it's a unique chance to catch performers and shows that aren't on the company's normal roster. The December engagement features improv teams Hoffman and NYTEShift, plus stand-up from Jake Mattera.

The Two Late With Rob & Joe Holiday Special

12/16 | 9:00pm - 10:00pm | $8 through 12/15. $10 after.

Crossroads Comedy Theater is excited to welcome a special, one night only, holiday themed performance of Two Late with Rob & Joe! Two Late is a late night variety show in the tradition of The Tonight Show and Late Night with Conan O'Brien. Comedians Rob Alesiani and Joe Tuzzi will bring you a hilarious and fully-produced evening full of celebrity guests, hilarious monologues, musical acts, sketch and stand-up comedy, and interactive audience games. This show includes Kae Lani Palmisano (WHYY) and more special guests.

Thank You, Places: An Improvised Holiday Musical

12/17 | 7:00pm - 8:00pm | $12 through 12/15. $15 after.

Oh Come, All Ye Musical Fans! Crossroads Comedy Theater is pleased to welcome another performance from Thank You, Places: An Improvised Musical! As it is the holiday season, audience members can expect a fully improvised, holiday-themed musical. Save the gas and two hours traveling to Broadway and see a Broadway-style show created right in front of your eyes here in Philadelphia

Winter Wonderjawn: A Holiday Variety Show

12/17 | 9:00pm - 10:30pm | $15 through 12/16. $18 after.

Crossroads Comedy Theater is proud to present its first annual holiday variety show. This comedy show full of sketch, music, stand-up, clowning, burlesque, and more is sure to put you in the holiday spirit. Winter Wonderjawn features performances from Alyssa Al-Dookhi (stand-up), The Incredible Shrinking Matt & Jacquie (sketch), the Mean Wendy Band (music), Crossroads Founder Mike Marbach reading 'Twas the Night Before Christmas in dozens of celebrity voices, and many more amazing acts.

Deck The (Study) Halls: Comedy Inspired By Lectures

12/18 | 7:00pm - 8:00pm | $12 through 12/16. $15 after.

Study Hall is live on stage for holiday lessons and laughs! Invited guests from different areas of expertise will present a lecture on a topic from their field for discussion, after which a cast of some of Philly's funniest performers will use what they've learned (or didn't) to improvise hilarious scenes right before your eyes. You'll learn and laugh in one fantastic hour. This show features Greg Stuart from the Philadelphia Art Museum and more guests to be announced.

Not Yet Rated: An Improvised Holiday Horror Comedy

12/18 | 8:30pm - 9:30pm | $12 through 12/16. $15 after.

Do you hear what I hear? Not Yet Rated is back with a brand new improvised horror comedy just in time for the holiday season. Using your favorite horror movie and holiday movie tropes, the cast creates a completely new movie on the spot. Monsters, haunted houses, demonic possession, psychological thrillers, slashers... it's all on the table in a show never seen before and -like many of the characters- never to be seen again!

The Future: One Night Only!

12/18 | 10:00pm - 10:50pm | $10 through 12/16. $12 after.

One of Philly's longest running improv teams reunites for one night only in their first full-cast show since 2018. Doing whatever it takes to make audiences laugh since 2013, The Future improv team has built a reputation domestically and abroad as a group of weirdos who create comedy that is always more than the sum of their parts. Give them a suggestion and watch as it gets turned into a recreation of the past, a twisted sci-fi dystopia, or possibly a feat of physical strength. Fred Brown, Caitlin Corkery, David Donnella, Rob O'Neill, Kristen Schier, and Molly Scullion assemble from the four corners of the United States here in Philadelphia for this special night.

Free Improv Jam At The Crossroads

12/19 | 6:00PM - 6:50PM | FREE

Itching for some stage time after over a year indoors? Looking to try improv for the first time? Come on out to the Free Improv Jam at the Crossroads! All experience levels are welcome to sign up and hop on stage. Don't have any improv experience? No worries! You'll be paired with a more experienced improviser so you can shine together. You'll do a scene, have some fun, and maybe make some new friends. If you want to come and simply enjoy the scenes - feel free! Crossroads Jam is hosted by Jabari Dortch and Rachel Semigran.

Extree! Extree! Comedy Inspired By The News

12/19 | 7:00pm - 7:50pm | Pay What You Can

Extree! Extree! Read all about it! This comedy show discusses the news of the week and improvises hilarious scenes inspired by it! News articles and videos are presented to the cast who will be seeing them for the first time. Get caught up on the latest news and laugh with some of Philly's best performers!

The Wadsworth Constant

12/19 | 8:00pm - 8:50pm | Pay What You Can

Crossroads Comedy Theater is excited to welcome a guest performance from The Wadsworth Constant in their first live show since 2018, featuring improvised absurdist one-act plays by Portland's Kristen Schier and Philadelphia's Nick Gillette. Drawing from the theatrical traditions of Albee, Ionesco, and Beckett, two veteran improvisors launch themselves into a newly generated world of absurdity and existentialist themes. Since its inception in 2014, the Wadsworth Constant has continued to astound and delight audiences from coast to coast.

Improv Basics With Kelly Conrad

11/3 - 12/15 with Kelly Conrad | 7pm - 9pm | $199

1/16 - 2/20 with Tanya Morgan | 4:30pm - 6:30pm | $199

Plays & Players Theatre, 1714 Delancey Pl, Philadelphia, PA 19103

This six-week class will introduce students to the building blocks of improv in a fun, supportive, and welcoming environment. Students will learn how to improve communication and agreement skills, build confidence in front of groups, think more creatively, and above all, have fun! Whether students are brand new to improv with no interest in performing, a long-time performer looking to revisit the basics, someone looking to get more comfortable in groups, or just someone looking to have fun for two hours a week with new people, this class is a perfect fit! Includes a class graduation performance. All students must be fully vaccinated in order to enroll in this course.

Improv Inspired By With Rob O'neill

1/16 through 2/20 | 12:00pm - 2:30pm | $199

This six-week course for intermediate improvisers will prepare students for improvising from any source material. Students will learn how to thoroughly absorb and pick apart the source, use it for all its parts, and create scenes inspired by it that are smart, funny, and clear from the first line. Students will also learn the importance of patience in scenes inspired by a source and how to work together with their scene partners to keep the fun going. Whether it's monologues, the news, lectures, poetry, junk mail, interviews, the back of cereal boxes, or anything else, students will be equipped to have the most fun they can have. This course includes a class show with a format created by the students and directed by the instructor. All students must be fully vaccinated in order to enroll in this course.

Sketch Writing Basics With Carolyn Beatty

1/19 - 2/23 | 7:00pm - 9:00pm | $199

Online

This online class will teach the basics of sketch comedy writing, including learning about game, pitching sketches, working with various sketch types, editing scripts, and giving and accepting constructive feedback. Students will learn how to use what they know to develop ideas, how to turn those ideas into sketches, and how to edit those sketches to be the funniest they can be. No experience necessary. Learn the basics of sketch writing and meet new people without even leaving the house.

COVID GUIDELINES: All audience members must present their vaccination card before entering the performance space. All audience members and audience facing staff will be required to wear a mask. All performers will be fully vaccinated, will be performing without a mask, and will be at least 10 feet from the closest audience members. If the CDC and/or the city of Philadelphia eases or tightens restrictions, those changes will be considered before being implemented. All audience members are expected to comply with our theater's requests regarding these important public health matters.

For tickets and more information, visit https://xroadscomedy.com.