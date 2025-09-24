Conshohocken Theater In The Parks Launches As New Nonprofit

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new nonprofit is taking root in Montgomery County with the launch of Conshohocken Theater in the Parks (CTIP), an organization dedicated to bringing free theatrical performances to public spaces across the Borough of Conshohocken. The company’s inaugural season will begin in summer 2026, with additional programming expected as early as fall 2025.

CTIP plans to produce two major shows each year: a children’s production and a full-scale mainstage musical, both staged outdoors in parks and community gathering spots. By removing ticket costs and performing in open-air venues, the organization aims to broaden access to live theater and create inclusive cultural opportunities for audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

“CTIP is about more than just theater—it’s about community,” said Artistic Director and Board President Kevin Stackhouse. “We believe everyone deserves access to the arts, and we’re building a model that brings professional-quality performances directly to the people.”

The group is led by a board of local leaders and advocates including Stackhouse, Hillary Wilson (Vice President), Megan McGee (Public Relations), Liliana Cianciaruso (Liaison to Borough Nonprofits), Mary Krause (Marketing and Communications), and Tina Sokolowski (Strategic Partnerships and Oversight Officer). In addition to performances, CTIP is planning educational workshops, seasonal events, and community collaborations exploring themes of STEM, literature, sustainability, and social equity.

With nonprofit status secured and fundraising efforts underway, CTIP is positioning itself as a cultural cornerstone for Conshohocken. Partnerships with schools, civic organizations, and other nonprofits are already in development to ensure programming reflects the borough’s diverse voices.

For more information, to get involved, or to support CTIP’s mission, visit Conshohocken Theater.