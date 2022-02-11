Comedians and Storytellers From Comedy Central and Peacock Come to Bucks County Playhouse

Mike Albo and Gastor Almonte return to Bucks County Playhouse for an evening of storytelling, February 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 are available at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org or (215) 862-2121.

Albo and Almonte's show continues the Playhouse's tradition of storytelling events which was established in 2017 with the arrival of Michaela Murphy as Bucks County Playhouse's Director of Education. Murphy herself is an acclaimed storyteller, who has appeared across the country and contributed to several major storytelling events, including the industry-leading non-profit, The Moth. Since then, Murphy has enlisted more than 100 friends and colleagues who have appeared at venues across the country, including The Moth, "Risk!" podcast and "The Liars Show," to perform at the Playhouse's Word of Mouth Series in Lambertville Hall, on the Playhouse stage and, most recently, online in a virtual show co-hosted by Murphy and Ophira Eisenberg (NPR's "Ask Me Another").

Both Albo and Almonte are making returns to the Playhouse storytelling series.

Mike Albo is a writer, performer, and humorist. His solo shows include Spermhood: Diary of a Donor and The Junket, both directed by David Schweizer. The Junket ran off Broadway at the Lynn Redgrave Theater in 2014. He is the author of the novels "Hornito" (HarperCollins) and "The Underminer" (Bloomsbury, co-written with Virginia Heffernan) as well as the e-books "Spermhood" and "The Junket." He is also a part of the long-running comedy trio, "Unitard," which has a continuing residency at Joe's Pub in New York City. Selections of his work appear in "Extreme Exposure: An Anthology of Solo Performance Texts from The Twentieth Century" (ed. by Jo Bonney). Albo has written for the New York Times, The New Yorker, TED, and numerous other magazines and websites, as well as served as a host, emcee and live interviewer for many organizations including The Hamptons Film Festival, The Moth, and the PEN World Literary Festival.

Albo will tell stories about the difficulty of navigating his colorful life in New York including the challenge of apartment living and the complexity and absurdity of being a sperm donor to a dear friend.

Gastor Almonte is an award-winning stand-up comedian, storyteller, writer, and host. He was most recently seen in Peacock's "True Story with Ed and Randall." Almonte's also appeared on Comedy Central's "This Is Not Happening", "Risk!" podcast and the "Story Collider" Podcast. Timeout magazine named him one of your "New Comedy Obsessions." He's been featured on The New York Comedy Festival, The People's Improv Theater's SoloCom and Cinderblock Comedy Festival. His album, "Immigrant Made", was released in April 2019. Gastor's story follows a recent health scare that forced him to change his diet and go on a journey to discover what certain meals mean to him.

Tickets to the event on Saturday, February 26 at 8 pm are now on sale at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org or by calling the Box Office at 215.862.2121.