Comedian Chris Grace to Bring Two Solo Shows To CSz Philadelphia

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CSz Philadelphia, home of the long-running hit ComedySportz, will welcome actor, writer, and comedian Chris Grace (NBC's Superstore, Dropout.tv, Broad City, PEN15) for a two-night engagement featuring his internationally acclaimed solo shows:

These performances mark a rare Philadelphia appearance by one of the sharpest comedic voices working today-combining stand-up, storytelling, and theatrical spectacle in shows that are as smart as they are side-splitting.

SHOW DETAILS:

Friday, June 27 at 9:00 PM

Saturday, June 28 at 9:00 PM

In this wildly original and multi-layered solo performance, Grace explores identity, appropriation, and what it means to be an artist in a complicated world. With a mix of stand-up, absurdist storytelling, and the music of Tom Waits, he unpacks both his and Scarlett Johansson's careers in a show that is equal parts thoughtful and hilarious. For this short run, Chris has added new and Philly-centric material.

Chris Grace: SARDINES

Saturday, June 28 at 7:00 PM

Following rave reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe and beyond, Sardines blends humor and heartbreak in a moving, insightful meditation on grief and creativity. It's a deeply personal piece that asks big questions-about loss, love, and why we make art in the face of mortality.

VENUE INFO:

CSz Philadelphia - 2030 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA

100-seat, ADA-accessible black box theater

Comfortable seating, private bathrooms, and BYOB-friendly

Concessions available with snacks and non-alcoholic drinks

Comments

Best Featured Performer in a Musical - Live Standings Jak Malone - Operation Mincemeat - 13% Dez Duron - Maybe Happy Ending - 9% Christopher Sieber - Death Becomes Her - 5% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds