Comedian Chris Grace to Bring Two Solo Shows To CSz Philadelphia

Performances will take place on June 27 & 28.
CSz Philadelphia, home of the long-running hit ComedySportz, will welcome actor, writer, and comedian Chris Grace (NBC's Superstore, Dropout.tv, Broad City, PEN15) for a two-night engagement featuring his internationally acclaimed solo shows:
Sardines
These performances mark a rare Philadelphia appearance by one of the sharpest comedic voices working today-combining stand-up, storytelling, and theatrical spectacle in shows that are as smart as they are side-splitting.
SHOW DETAILS:
Friday, June 27 at 9:00 PM
Saturday, June 28 at 9:00 PM
In this wildly original and multi-layered solo performance, Grace explores identity, appropriation, and what it means to be an artist in a complicated world. With a mix of stand-up, absurdist storytelling, and the music of Tom Waits, he unpacks both his and Scarlett Johansson's careers in a show that is equal parts thoughtful and hilarious. For this short run, Chris has added new and Philly-centric material.
Saturday, June 28 at 7:00 PM
Following rave reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe and beyond, Sardines blends humor and heartbreak in a moving, insightful meditation on grief and creativity. It's a deeply personal piece that asks big questions-about loss, love, and why we make art in the face of mortality.
CSz Philadelphia - 2030 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA
100-seat, ADA-accessible black box theater
Comfortable seating, private bathrooms, and BYOB-friendly
Concessions available with snacks and non-alcoholic drinks
