Comedian Chris Cafero To Launch Multi-City Tour Of His New Comedy Special TAKING MY LUMPS

Chris Cafero will be turning his pain into audiences' pleasure as he launched a multi-city tour of his new comedy special TAKING MY LUMPS. After a successful premier at the New York Comedy Festival, Lumps will be hitting the road this May, with shows Philadelphia, Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles.

The show is written and performed by Cafero and directed by multi-time Emmy-Nominee Stephen Guarino. Taking My Lumps combines Cafero's skills as a stand-up, story-teller and sketch-performer to find the humor in all of the bumps and bruises he's taken along the way. This marks the solo tour debut for Cafero, who was recently named one of the Just For Laughs New Faces of Comedy (2023) and performed in the Netflix is a Joke Festival (2024).

Performances include:

May 06, 2025 | PhilaMOCA - Philadelphia, PA | 7:30 PM

May 07, 2025 | Upright Citizens Brigade - New York, NY | 8:30 PM

May 14, 2025 | Lyric Hyperion - Los Angeles, CA | 7:30 PM

May 21, 2025 | The iO Theater - Chicago, IL | 7:30 PM

(All times local)

Tickets for each show can be purchased at www.ChrisCafero.com or each venue's site.

Chris Cafero is an actor, writer, producer and director based in Los Angeles. His acting credits include INVENTING ANNA (Netflix), WILL TRENT (ABC), THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL (Amazon Prime), THE OTHER TWO (HBOMax), CHICAGO FIRE (NBC), BULL (CBS), BILLIONS (Showtime), and many more. Chris was nominated for an Audie award with the cast of Billy Crystal's Off-Broadway play Have a Nice Day, alongside Crystal, Annette Bening, and Kevin Kline. He has performed comedy as part of the Netflix is a Joke Festival, Just For Laughs Festival, New York City SketchFest, and Austin SketchFest. He is a founding member, writer, performer and managing director of Uncle Function, 'one of NYC's premier sketch comedy troupes' (BroadwayWorld.com). He was a mainstage Maude performer at UCB for three seasons. Chris is repped by Framework Entertainment, Realm Talent and Cohen Gardner LLP.

Stephen Guarino was the director of the CBS Comedy Showcase for several years, Kate McKinnon's one woman show at UCB, and produced a sketch comedy series for CBS starring Tiffany Haddish. Stephen is also well known for his roles as the over-the-top Derrick in HAPPY ENDINGS (ABC), Sully Patterson in Jim Carrey's drama I'M DYING UP HERE (Showtime), as well as his 3 time Emmy-nominated performance as Quincy in the Netflix dramedy EASTSIDERS. He has appeared in over 40 TV shows and pilots. Other select acting credits include: This Is Us, Kenan, Good Trouble, The Goldbergs, Sex Lives of College Girls Bookie, Reagan, and The Boys' Gen V.

