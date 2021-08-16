Celebrate 45 Years of THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW With Film Star Barry Bostwick

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, The Rocky Horror Picture Show presents a special live appearance by its star, Barry Bostwick, during its 2021 National Tour.

It's the chance to meet the movie's Brad Majors and the evening also features a costume contest, live performance by a Shadow Cast and a memorabilia display with artifacts (and even a costume) from the movie. The Shadow Cast hilariously acts out the movie on stage while the movie plays on screen.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the iconic little movie that conquered Hollywood. The hit movie stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter, Meat Loaf, Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as everybody's favorite nerdy couple, Brad and Janet, and the film's creator Richard O'Brien as Riff Raff.

It's become one of the longest weekly showing movies in the world and here's the chance to experience the interactive sensation.

Limited VIP Meet and Greet tickets are available with Barry Bostwick before the show (socially distanced, of course) where he will autograph and take pictures with his adoring fans. Nothing beats a Rocky Horror live screening where you can have a ball, throw those props, and scream every snappy joke back at the film.

It's a one of a kind "happening". Come up to the lab and see what's on the slab! *Prop bag available for purchase -- no bags (aside from purses) or outside materials will be allowed into the theatre.

TICKETS:

Thu, Oct 21 - Capitol Theatre, Flint MI Time: 8:00pm Tickets: https://tickets.thewhiting.com/8761

Fri, Oct 22 - EJ Thomas Hall, Akron, OH Time: 8:30pm Tickets: https://www.uakron.edu/ej/events/

Sun Oct 24 - College Street Music Hall, New Haven, CT Time: 8:00pm Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-rocky-horror-picture-show-45th-anniversary-spectacular-touragain-tickets-165946872563

Fri Oct 29 - Santander PAC, Reading PA Time: 7:30pm Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/02005B04D2E16621

Sat Oct 30 - Hard Rock Casino, Atlantic City, NJ Time: 8:00pmhttps://www.ticketmaster.com/rocky-horror-live-atlantic-city-new-jersey-10-30-2021/event/02005AF6D8C96750?_ga=2.28076724.940922282.1627311339-1702307044.1626269551

Sun Oct 31 - Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington DC Time: 8:00pm Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/15005B06E5636289

Nov 26 - Arcada Theatre, St Charles IL Time: 9:00pm Tickets: https://www.arcadalive.com/upcomingevents/