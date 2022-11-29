Cabaret Star Travis Moser Continues City Winery Tour With a Stop in Philadelphia

NYC based cabaret, concert and recording artist Travis Moser makes his City Winery Philadelphia debut with Someday Soon: The Songs of Judy Collins. Direct from a smash run at City Winery NYC, Travis, along with musical director Drew Wutke and a full band, perform brand new arrangements of some of folk and pop icon Judy Collins' most loved songs, such as "Someday Soon," "Both Sides Now," "Mountain Girl," "Mr. Tambourine Man" and many more. Travis shares stories from Judy Collins' illustrious career as well anecdotes about why these songs resonate with him so deeply. "As a proud Pennsylvania native, I'm THRILLED to be making my Philadelphia stage debut," says Moser.

Travis will be joined by special guest Ashley Arnold, most recently seen in the acclaimed off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors, starring Jonathan Groff. You're not going to want to miss this one night only event! Tickets are available now at www.CityWinery.com!

More About Travis Moser

Described by BroadwayWorld.com as a "gifted storyteller as well as an excellent vocalist," cabaret, concert and recording artist Travis previously played sold out engagements and guest appearances at Feinstein's/54Below, The Green Room 42, Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, Birdland, Highline Ballroom, Brooklyn Bowl and many other venues in NYC and across the country. His most recent solo EP with pianist Drew Wutke, So Many People: The Sondheim Sessions, was featured in Playbill and won the BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award for Best Recording (Independent). All of his recordings are available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon.com and everywhere music is streamed/sold. For more information on Travis, check out www.TravisMoser.com!

More About Ashley Arnold

Ashley is currently making her off-Broadway debut in the acclaimed production of Little Shop of Horrors at The Westside Theatre and is excited to be back in New York after recently moving from California. She recently graduated from Oklahoma City University in 2019 with her bachelor's degree in music. Favorite Regional credits: Dreamgirls, Crowns, and Mamma Mia!. She would like to thank her family, friends & agents at DGRW & Kim Pedell at Zoom Talent Management.