Cabaret Star Travis Moser Continues City Winery Tour With a Stop in Philadelphia

The performance is set for January 19.

Nov. 29, 2022  

NYC based cabaret, concert and recording artist Travis Moser makes his City Winery Philadelphia debut with Someday Soon: The Songs of Judy Collins. Direct from a smash run at City Winery NYC, Travis, along with musical director Drew Wutke and a full band, perform brand new arrangements of some of folk and pop icon Judy Collins' most loved songs, such as "Someday Soon," "Both Sides Now," "Mountain Girl," "Mr. Tambourine Man" and many more. Travis shares stories from Judy Collins' illustrious career as well anecdotes about why these songs resonate with him so deeply. "As a proud Pennsylvania native, I'm THRILLED to be making my Philadelphia stage debut," says Moser.

Travis will be joined by special guest Ashley Arnold, most recently seen in the acclaimed off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors, starring Jonathan Groff. You're not going to want to miss this one night only event! Tickets are available now at www.CityWinery.com!

More About Travis Moser

Described by BroadwayWorld.com as a "gifted storyteller as well as an excellent vocalist," cabaret, concert and recording artist Travis previously played sold out engagements and guest appearances at Feinstein's/54Below, The Green Room 42, Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, Birdland, Highline Ballroom, Brooklyn Bowl and many other venues in NYC and across the country. His most recent solo EP with pianist Drew Wutke, So Many People: The Sondheim Sessions, was featured in Playbill and won the BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award for Best Recording (Independent). All of his recordings are available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon.com and everywhere music is streamed/sold. For more information on Travis, check out www.TravisMoser.com!

More About Ashley Arnold

Ashley is currently making her off-Broadway debut in the acclaimed production of Little Shop of Horrors at The Westside Theatre and is excited to be back in New York after recently moving from California. She recently graduated from Oklahoma City University in 2019 with her bachelor's degree in music. Favorite Regional credits: Dreamgirls, Crowns, and Mamma Mia!. She would like to thank her family, friends & agents at DGRW & Kim Pedell at Zoom Talent Management.


Come Home For The Holidays With Tiny Dynamite Photo
Come Home For The Holidays With Tiny Dynamite
Come 'Home for the Holidays' as the immersive theater company Tiny Dynamite creates a brand new pop-up holiday experience at the historic Powel House (244 S. 3rd St, Philadelphia). T
ONE-MAN NUTCRACKER Announced At Theatre Exile This Holiday Season Photo
ONE-MAN NUTCRACKER Announced At Theatre Exile This Holiday Season
You know the Nutcracker the ballet, but what if the ballet was performed by only one man? If the daughter Marie, little boy Fritz, creepy uncle Drosselmeir, the mice, the Sugar Plum fairy, were channeled through one actor.
A SOLDIERS PLAY National Tour is Coming to the Forrest Theatre in January Photo
A SOLDIER'S PLAY National Tour is Coming to the Forrest Theatre in January
The Kimmel Cultural Campus, in partnership with The Shubert Organization, will present the Philadelphia premiere of Roundabout Theatre Company's 2020 Tony Award-winning Best Revival of a Play, A Soldier's Play.
St. Andrews Episcopal Church to Present THE LONG CHRISTMAS DINNER This Holiday Season Photo
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church to Present THE LONG CHRISTMAS DINNER This Holiday Season
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Yardley will present Thornton Wilder's one act play The Long Christmas Dinner on December 11 at 2:00pm and 7:30pm.

