CHRISTINE STODDARD PRESENTS ART BITCH is Coming to the Philly Fringe Festival

Christine Stoddard PRESENTS ART BITCH: character performance of entitled nepo baby who's slutty for contemporary art at the Philly Fringe Festival!

Art Bitch is a character developed by comedian, performer, and "real" artist Christine Stoddard. Art Bitch has terrorized screens and stages at Manhattan Neighborhood Network, The Players Theatre, Parkside Lounge, The People's Improv Theater, the Kraine Theater, Theater for the New City, and beyond. She's based in Brooklyn (obviously) but will travel for the right price. LIKE OMG PHILLY! Sometimes she performs with Aaron Gold and other people. Art Bitch can also be bought.

Guests will love the satire and social commentary Art Bitch brings to the stage. Witness the misadventures of a Bushwick wannabe art star! Art Bitch is a privileged nepo baby who is determined to secure her legacy in the art world. She is slutty but in a "sex-positive" way. And a "spent 7 years in her Columbia MFA" kinda way. Welcome to her new totally pretentious conceptual art project: Summer Vacation.

Christine Stoddard (Art Bitch) is a filmmaker, performer, writer, and artist named Brooklyn Magazine's Top 50 Most Fascinating People and has won BestOfBk.com's Best Artist. She runs the YouTube channel @StoddardSays, which includes her non-fiction series "Christine Stoddard's New York," talk show "Badass Lady-Folk," arthouse feature "Sirena's Gallery," filmed play "Mi Abuela, Queen of Nightmares," and fiction shorts like "Uncontested" and "Bottled." She directed and starred in her latest feature, "Her Garden." She also co-hosts the comedy TV show "Don't Mind If I Don't" with Aaron Gold, on YouTube @DontMindTheShow.

Aaron Gold (Uncle Cornelius) is a comedian, actor, writer, and host. He has appeared on Disney+, Netflix, Mtv, Nickelodeon, TNT, and NBC, as well as lent his voice to several Disney cartoons. Aaron is the host of "Don't Mind If I Don't," a podcast-turned-TV show where fans and experts of things he doesn't like convince him why he is wrong. His mental health comedy show, "You Are Not Alone: An Uplifting Show About Depression" has been enjoying monthly performances.

Art Bitch will make her Philly debut September 20th at 8:30 P.M. and September 21st at 4:00 P.M.