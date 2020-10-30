Bucks County Playhouse Re-Opens This Weekend With HALLOWEEN ROCK 'N' ROLL CONCERT

The concert will star Jeremy Kushnier, Brandi Chavonne Massey and Andrew Polec.

During this Pandemic, the theatrical industry has been one of those hit the hardest. Following CDC and PA Department of Health safety guidelines, Bucks County Playhouse re-opens this weekend with its all-new "Halloween Rock 'n' Roll Concert," performed live on the Playhouse stage starring Jeremy Kushnier (Broadway's "Footloose", "Jersey Boys"), Brandi Chavonne Massey (Broadway's "Wicked") and Andrew Polec ("Bat Out of Hell" World Tour). Andrew Polec has been staying with his parents, Doylestown resident and well-known television journalist Don Polec, since the "Bat Out of Hell" tour was postponed due to the Pandemic.

The protocols include virus testing, mask requirements for all those inside the Playhouse, frequent cleaning, Merv 15-rated HVAC filters, and restricted access backstage. A list of protocols can be found on the Playhouse website.

Producing Director Alex Fraser discusses the decision to reopen in the video below!

For full details, and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org, or call 215- 862-2121.

