Brandi Carlile Sets 'The Human Tour' with Global Arena Shows

11x Grammy Award-winner Brandi Carlile will return to the road next year with “The Human Tour,” including arena shows across North America, the U.K. and Europe. Newly confirmed stops include New York’s Madison Square Garden, Inglewood’s Kia Forum, Boston’s TD Garden, Minneapolis’ Target Center, San Francisco’s Chase Center, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, London’s The O2, Dublin’s 3Arena, Paris’ La Seine Musicale, Zurich’s The Hall and Amsterdam’s AFAS Live among many others.

As always, paid members of Carlile’s Bramily community are given the first chance to purchase tickets. Visit bramily.com to become a paid Bramily member prior to Sunday, October 26 to be included in the Bramily presale beginning Tuesday, October 28 at 10:00AM local for all dates across North America, the U.K. and Europe.

American Express is providing Card Members access to Amex Presale Tickets™ for shows in North America, available for purchase HERE starting Tuesday, October 28 at 1:00PM local time before the general public on-sale, while supplies last. In the U.K. and Europe, pre-order Carlile’s Returning To Myself and receive special presale access on Wednesday, October 29 at 10:00AM local time.

Tickets for shows across North America, the U.K. and Europe will be available to the general public beginning Friday, October 31 at 10:00AM local time. Please visit here for more information.

The upcoming tour celebrates Carlile’s new album, Returning To Myself, which will be released this Friday, October 24 via Interscope Records/Lost Highway (pre-order). Her eighth studio album and first solo project in four years, Returning To Myself is produced by Carlile, Andrew Watt, Aaron Dessner, and Justin Vernon. The album features ten songs, including “Human,” “Church & State,” “A War With Time” and the title track.

In addition to Carlile, Watt, Dessner and Vernon, the album features her longtime bandmates Phil and Tim Hanseroth and SistaStrings (Monique and Chauntee Ross) as well as Josh Klinghoffer, Chad Smith, Matt Chamberlain, Dave Mackay, Rob Moose, Blake Mills, Mark Isham and Stewart Cole.

BRANDI CARLILE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

on-sale next Friday, October 31 at 10:00am local time

February 10—Philadelphia, PA—Xfinity Mobile Arena*

February 12—Boston, MA—TD Garden*

February 13—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden*

February 18—Toronto, Ontario—Scotiabank Arena*

February 20—Rosemont, IL—Allstate Arena*

February 21—Minneapolis, MN—Target Center*

February 24—Salt Lake City, UT—Delta Center*

February 27—Inglewood, CA—Kia Forum*

March 4—Portland, OR—Moda Center*

March 6—San Francisco, CA—Chase Center*

October 15—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena

October 18—Manchester, U.K.—Co-op Live

October 19—Glasgow, U.K.—OVO Hydro

October 21—London, U.K—The O2

October 23—Paris, France—La Seine Musicale

October 24—Zurich, Switzerland—The Hall

October 26—Dusseldorf, Germany—Mitsubishi Electric Halle

October 27—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live

October 29—Oslo, Norway—Spektrum

October 30—Stockholm, Sweden—Annexet

November 1—Lisbon, Portugal—Sagres Campo Pequeno

*with special guest The Head & The Heart

About Brandi Carlile

Carlile is an Oscar-nominated and 11-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, and producer; a 2-time EMMY Award-winning composer, lyricist, and writer. Throughout her acclaimed career, Carlile has released eight studio albums, including her most recent, Who Believes in Angels?—the universally critically acclaimed collaborative album with her childhood hero, Elton John—which debuted at No. 1 in the U.K. and top 10 in the U.S.

Additionally, Carlile continues her work as a renowned producer with recent GRAMMY Award-winning projects from Joni Mitchell and Brandy Clark. She also produced and recorded a rendition of Indigo Girls’ “Closer To Fine” with her wife, Catherine, which was included on Barbie The Album as well as a version of “Home,” which was featured in the final season of “Ted Lasso.” She received her first Oscar nomination in the Original Song category in January 2025 for “Never Too Late,” a track written alongside Elton John, Bernie Taupin and Andrew Watt for the Disney+ documentary of the same name, on Elton’s life and career.

Carlile has collaborated with artists such as The Highwomen, Soundgarden, Sam Smith, Alicia Keys, Hozier, Noah Kahan, Jacob Collier, P!nk and Dolly Parton. Carlile was named OUT Magazine’s 2023 “Icon of the Year,” awarded Billboard’s Women In Music “Trailblazer Award,” CMT’s Next Women of Country “Impact Award” and NMPA’s 2023 Songwriter Icon Award and received multiple recognitions from the Americana Music Association.

On top of being a musician and writer, Carlile is a founder of the Looking Out Foundation, which has raised over $8 million for grassroots causes to date. She lives in rural Washington state with her wife and two daughters, Evangeline and Elijah.