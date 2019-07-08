Blue Curtain Opens Its Summer Concert Series With A Double Bill Featuring Freckle Legend And Casuarina

Blue Curtain, presented in co-operation with the Princeton Recreation Dept., presents a free double bill featuring Freckle Legend and Casuarina on Saturday, July 13 at Pettoranello Gardens Amphitheater, Route 206 and Mountain Avenue. The concert begins at 7:00 PM.

Originally conceived by RJ Rabin (drums) and Rozhan Razman (bass), Freckle Legend is a collaborative effort between RJ and Rozhan, Cale Hawkins (keyboards and vocals), Adam Stoler (guitar), Teddy Kumpel (guitar), and Benjamin Drazen (saxophone). Each member contributes years of experience as sidemen, filling their music with stories and characters that celebrate New York.

Casuarina, who celebrates their 18th anniversary in 2019, is one of the most respected samba bands of Brazil. Originally from Rio de Janeiro's famous bohemian neighborhood Lapa, the band plays their repertoire all over Brazil and beyond. They have brought their 'samba made in Brazil' to more than 20 countries, performing their original compositions and classic samba repertoire by Paulinho da Viola, Dorival Caymmi, Martinho da Vila, Adoniran Barbosa, João Nogueira and more. The award winning group most recently won "Best Samba Group" in 2017 from the 28th Brazilian Music Awards.

For more information, visit info@bluecurtain.org.





